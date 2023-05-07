The top-prize-winning ticket for the Friday Take 5 midday drawing was sold at a store in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood, Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, worth $21,935, was purchased at the Elmwood Beverage Center, 161 Elmwood Ave., and matched all five winning numbers: 5, 33, 35, 37 and 39. There were 221 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $148.50 each.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.

Help is available for anyone with a gambling problem by calling the free confidential HOPEline at 877-846-7369 or by visiting NYProblemGamblingHelp.org.