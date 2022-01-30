 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning Take 5 ticket sold at Hamburg convenience store
Winning Take 5 ticket sold at Hamburg convenience store

The top prize-winning ticket for Saturday evening’s Take 5 drawing, worth $29,586, was sold in Hamburg, New York Lottery officials announced Sunday.

According to the announcement, the ticket was purchased at Blackwell’s Gas Outlet, a convenience store at 5591 Camp Road, and matched all five of the winning numbers.

Saturday evening’s winning numbers were 5, 6, 20, 22 and 39. There were 87 second-prize tickets, which matched four numbers and won $510 each.

