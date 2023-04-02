The top-prize-winning ticket for Saturday evening's Take 5 drawing was sold at a supermarket in Amherst, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, worth $39,284, was purchased at the Tops Market at 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd. and matched all five winning numbers: 4, 5, 14, 16 and 27. There were 179 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $329 each.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.