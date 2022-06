One of the winning tickets in Friday’s Take 5 evening drawing was sold on Grand Island, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, which is worth $21,029.50, was purchased at the Speedway market at 1898 Whitehaven Road.

It was one of two winning tickets that matched all five numbers in the drawing. The other was sold in Roslyn Heights, Long Island.

The winning numbers were 20, 21, 26, 30 and 32. There were 127 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $496.50 each.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.