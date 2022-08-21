 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at supermarket in Amherst

There was only one top prize ticket in the New York Lottery's Take 5 evening drawing on Saturday and it was sold at a supermarket in the Buffalo metropolitan area, lottery officials announced.

The ticket, worth $37,369, was purchased at Wegmans at 3135 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 10, 23 and 37.

In Take 5, players choose five numbers from 1 to 39. Drawings are held twice daily.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

