Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at supermarket in Amherst

There was only one top prize ticket in the New York Lottery's Take 5 evening drawing on Saturday and it was sold at a supermarket in the Buffalo metropolitan area, lottery officials announced.
The ticket, worth $37,369, was purchased at Wegmans at 3135 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 10, 23 and 37.
In Take 5, players choose five numbers from 1 to 39. Drawings are held twice daily.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
