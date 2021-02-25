Winning lottery ticket worth $61,000 sold in Depew

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $61,000 was sold Wednesday at the Tops Market in Depew, the New York Lottery announced.

The ticket was the single top-prize winner in Wednesday night's Take 5 drawing and is worth $61,150. It was sold at the Tops at 5175 Broadway, east of Transit Road.

Wednesday's winning Take 5 numbers were 15, 16, 22, 26 and 39.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of 1 to 39 and the odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 575,757, according to New York Lottery.

The drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. and a state lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

