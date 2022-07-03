 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning Cash4Life lottery ticket purchased in Niagara Falls

  • Updated
Winning lottery ticket Depew (copy)

A sign for the New York Lottery.

 Buffalo News file photo
Somebody who bought a ticket in Niagara Falls for the June 30 Cash4Life drawing will be getting $1,000 a day for the rest of their lives, New York Lottery officials announced.

The only winning ticket in that drawing was purchased at Tops Market, 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd. The winning numbers were 6, 9, 20, 31 and 34, with a Cash Ball number of 2.

The Cash4Life drawing is held every Monday and Thursday night. Winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

