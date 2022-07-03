Winning Cash4Life lottery ticket purchased in Niagara Falls

Somebody who bought a ticket in Niagara Falls for the June 30 Cash4Life drawing will be getting $1,000 a day for the rest of their lives, New York Lottery officials announced.

The only winning ticket in that drawing was purchased at Tops Market, 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd. The winning numbers were 6, 9, 20, 31 and 34, with a Cash Ball number of 2.

The Cash4Life drawing is held every Monday and Thursday night. Winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

