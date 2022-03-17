'Wings. Beer. Basketball': Visiting fans flock to Buffalo for hoops action

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, so many happy Spiders, sad Hawkeyes and confident Huskies streamed out of KeyBank Center that it looked as if someone had picked up the arena, tipped it over and dumped the crowd onto the street outside.

The fans, leaving after the conclusion of the first session of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, surged onto Washington and Perry streets in search of somewhere to scarf down dinner and knock back an adult beverage before the second set of games tipped off at 6:50 p.m.

“Last time we didn’t make a reservation,” said Patti Schefter, on her third visit to Buffalo for the tournament, while waiting for her order of chicken fingers at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery during the between-sessions time crunch.

“We’re getting better at it,” said her father, Bill, who joined his daughter on the trip from just outside Hamilton, Ont.

Buffalo is getting better at it, too, with this marking the seventh time the city has hosted NCAA men’s basketball tournament games.