'Wings. Beer. Basketball': Visiting fans flock to Buffalo for hoops action

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, so many happy Spiders, sad Hawkeyes and confident Huskies streamed out of KeyBank Center that it looked as if someone had picked up the arena, tipped it over and dumped the crowd onto the street outside.
The fans, leaving after the conclusion of the first session of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, surged onto Washington and Perry streets in search of somewhere to scarf down dinner and knock back an adult beverage before the second set of games tipped off at 6:50 p.m.
“Last time we didn’t make a reservation,” said Patti Schefter, on her third visit to Buffalo for the tournament, while waiting for her order of chicken fingers at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery during the between-sessions time crunch.
Out-of-towners may not know it, but Buffalo punches above its weight as a food town, according to people in the industry here.
“We’re getting better at it,” said her father, Bill, who joined his daughter on the trip from just outside Hamilton, Ont.
Buffalo is getting better at it, too, with this marking the seventh time the city has hosted NCAA men’s basketball tournament games.
It’s a chance to show off the city to thousands of out-of-town visitors over the next few days, including new restaurants, bars and breweries that have sprouted up near the downtown arena in recent years.
Those willing to plunk down a hefty sum to leave their vehicles in the center of Buffalo March Madness will find restaurants and taprooms within walking distance more plentiful than ever.
About 17,000 people are expected to attend the tournament, which is anticipated to have a local economic impact of about $7.5 million.
Thursday, also St. Patrick’s Day, was the start of a four-day-stretch that includes a second round of basketball games on Saturday and a pair of parades this weekend.
"The timing of the holiday. The beautiful weather. All the basketball. It's a blessing," said William Kimes, who drove from Rhode Island with two friends, just after snapping selfies in front of a giant inflatable "March Madness" sign outside the arena.
(In case out-of-town visitors are wondering, yes, the weather on St. Patrick’s Day in Buffalo is always this warm and sunny. We swear.)
Downtown was a sea of green garb, basketball jerseys and just a few face masks ahead of the first of the four games played.
The basketball comes as Western New York emerges from two years of Covid restrictions. Just three weeks ago, the vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center was eliminated and masks are no longer required indoors anywhere in the state, with a few exceptions.
Tom Caputi and his wife, Joan Israelson, left Granby, Conn., at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday and got into town about six hours later.
Asked what he planned to do while in Buffalo, the University of Connecticut fan had a succinct answer: “Wings. Beer. Basketball.”
The tournament also brought Sam and Terri Carini of Rochester and their two sons, Alex, 9, and Sam III, 12, to Buffalo.
"We're letting them play hooky," Terri, smiling broadly, said of her boys, who wore St. Patrick's Day-themed gear along with Celtics jerseys.
"I'm excited!" Sam III said.
The excitement about the event, the weather and the surroundings only grew as the day went on.
Scott Bush and Andrew Tomes of Des Moines, Iowa, enjoyed the scene around Canalside on their way to the arena to cheer for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"Your architecture is absolutely beautiful. It's a beautiful, sunshine-filled day," Tomes said.
Standing outside Liberty Hound, at the Buffalo Naval Park, Sydney Weiskopf was wearing a Richmond Spiders T-shirt but said she had double the reason to come to Buffalo.
The Richmond alum is now a law student at the University of Arkansas, which also was playing at KeyBank Center.
“I’m here for both games. I have another shirt in the car,” said Weiskopf, who came with her dad, Eric.
Nicky Schmidt and Ryan Johnson, both Iowa alums, drove in from Cleveland. It was their first time in Buffalo.
“It’s very reminiscent of Cleveland. It feels very familiar,” said Schmidt, heading toward the arena from Pearl Street. “It feels like home.”
She added, speaking as a true Rust Belter, “This sunny weather is a little disorienting.”
Thursday was Chris Bloom’s first visit to Buffalo in about 20 years. He’s the head of Providence College's psychology department but he graduated from Canisius College.
The father of two young children, he got dispensation from his wife late Wednesday to head here for the Providence game. But sticking around for the weekend games is out of the question.
“I can’t do that and stay married,” he said with a laugh, though he hoped to swing by La Nova before he leaves town.
The savviest fans handled the time crunch between the early and late sessions by reserving a table ahead of time, leaving the arena before the first games ended or finding buffet-style service somewhere.
At 5:45 p.m., fans had elbowed up to the bar or grabbed a table on every level at Pearl Street. Amy and Gene Monk from Pencil Bluff, Ark., were waiting to pay for a buffet dinner and looking forward to trying an odd-sounding sandwich called a “beef on weck.”
“We’ve learned from our mistakes in past years, and we think we’ve got this thing down now,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.
They ate at Betty’s and tried wings at Anchor Bar earlier in their visit. “I didn’t ever know that Buffalo wings were from Buffalo,” Amy Monk said.
Over at Southern Tier Brewing, in the shadow of the arena, by 6 p.m. hostesses were telling fans the wait for a table was 90 minutes or more and urging people not to even try going up to the crowded second floor.
One told a reporter the restaurant was on the verge of telling people walking in the door that they were filled to capacity.
This sea of basketball fans flooding out of KeyBank Center after the Iowa-Richmond game included Richard Coughlan of Richmond, Va., who was ready to celebrate the Spiders’ upset victory over the Hawkeyes.
“I call them the giant killers,” Coughlan said.
He was accompanied on his first-ever visit to Buffalo by his daughter, son and brother.
“We love the city,” he said. “We definitely have to show my daughter Niagara Falls and eat some wings.”