Windstorm downs trees, closes highways and blacks out more than 90,000 in WNY

Buffalo received approximately 25 calls for traffic signals being completely out or on flash or signals that may have been damaged. Power had been restored to most locations by about 9:30 p.m. but there are a few still on flash that crews will address.

Due to rising waters, two intersections in Buffalo were closed around 6:30 p.m. at Niagara and Tonawanda streets and Hamburg and South streets, according to Department of Public Works officials.

The wind pushed Lake Erie seven feet above normal, sending water into the streets around Buffalo’s waterfront and the Buffalo River. Ganson Street was closed between Ohio and Michigan streets and police helped residents evacuate. A section of an ADM grain milling building on Ganson Street collapsed.

A large tree fell on two houses on Lakeview Avenue in Buffalo after strong wind gusts pushed through the area, according to the city’s Forestry Division.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. It was among more than 50 emergency tree related calls in Buffalo during the day due to the high winds.