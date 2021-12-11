Windstorm downs trees, closes highways and blacks out more than 90,000 in WNY

A powerful storm front that brought death and destruction to the Midwest blasted through Western New York on Saturday, sending trees crashing down onto homes and vehicles, closing highways and blacking out more than 90,000 power customers.
High waters surged into areas along the Buffalo waterfront and the Niagara River. Residents were evacuated from homes along Lake Erie in Hamburg and along the Buffalo River. Canalside was flooded.
The Skyway was closed. So were sections of Route 5 in Hamburg and streets near the Erie Canal in the Tonawandas. Hundreds of traffic lights went dark.
A wind gust of 77 mph was registered at a maritime station in Dunkirk shortly before 4 p.m. Peak winds reached 74 mph at Niagara Falls International Airport. At the National Weather Service office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, top wind was 66 mph. Strong winds continued into the evening.
The 122-year-old temperature record for the date – 61, set in 1899 – was broken at 8 a.m., when the reading reached 62 at the airport weather station. It kept climbing, topping out at 67 about 1 p.m. Temperatures plunged as the winds increased. By nightfall, they had dropped to about 40.
National Grid reported about 60,000 customers without electricity in the region, more than 30,000 of them in Erie County. NYSEG reported that nearly 30,000 of its customers had lost power.
Buffalo received approximately 25 calls for traffic signals being completely out or on flash or signals that may have been damaged. Power had been restored to most locations by about 9:30 p.m. but there are a few still on flash that crews will address.
Due to rising waters, two intersections in Buffalo were closed around 6:30 p.m. at Niagara and Tonawanda streets and Hamburg and South streets, according to Department of Public Works officials.
The wind pushed Lake Erie seven feet above normal, sending water into the streets around Buffalo’s waterfront and the Buffalo River. Ganson Street was closed between Ohio and Michigan streets and police helped residents evacuate. A section of an ADM grain milling building on Ganson Street collapsed.
A large tree fell on two houses on Lakeview Avenue in Buffalo after strong wind gusts pushed through the area, according to the city’s Forestry Division.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. It was among more than 50 emergency tree related calls in Buffalo during the day due to the high winds.
Just before 4:30 p.m, Buffalo police and firefighters responded to a call of a tree falling on a vehicle at William and Monroe streets. Firefighters had to extricate the occupant from the vehicle. The person was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.
The wind was an issue for firefighters with the North Tonawanda Fire Department as they battled a blaze at a house on Sweeney Street. By the time they arrived at about 3 p.m., the fire was through the roof, said one firefighter at the scene. At 6 p.m., the house was still ablaze.
Firefighters battle a blaze on Sweeney St. in North Tonawanda. The wind is making it difficult to bring the fire under control, said one firefighter at the scene pic.twitter.com/KTIIV92igy— Deidre Williams Boyd (@DeidreWilliamsB) December 11, 2021
The high winds were making it difficult to bring it under control, the firefighter said. They would get the fire down and the wind would kick it back up.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory, urging motorists to use extreme caution throughout the evening.
“There are numerous signal lights out along with trees and power wires down in roadways across Niagara County,” the advisory said.
