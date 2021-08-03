Windsong Radiology acquires Buffalo MRI

Windsong Radiology has acquired Buffalo MRI, a full-service diagnostic facility in Amherst.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. All of Buffalo MRI's 31 employees were offered positions to remain, said Gerald Nannen, chief administrative officer of Windsong Radiology.
The acquired business, which was founded in 1992, will operate as Buffalo MRI by Windsong Radiology for now. Windsong will evaluate whether to rebrand the business in the future, Nannen said.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
