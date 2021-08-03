 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Windsong Radiology acquires Buffalo MRI
0 comments

Windsong Radiology acquires Buffalo MRI

Support this work for $1 a month

Windsong Radiology has acquired Buffalo MRI, a full-service diagnostic facility in Amherst.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. All of Buffalo MRI's 31 employees were offered positions to remain, said Gerald Nannen, chief administrative officer of Windsong Radiology.

The acquired business, which was founded in 1992, will operate as Buffalo MRI by Windsong Radiology for now. Windsong will evaluate whether to rebrand the business in the future, Nannen said.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, per New York Attorney General's report

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News