Winds, significant snowfall to blow into Western New York on Friday

A powerful winter storm is forecast to begin blowing into the Western New York region beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

It will start out with some rain, a steep temperature drop, followed by ice, wind and blowing snow just before Christmas.

The storm is owed to what meteorologists have described as an extremely amplified longwave pattern affecting the Midwest and Great Lakes region. Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, said that locally the storm will start with a flash freeze on Friday.

"So it will probably be in the 40s when people wake up on Friday morning, and then by evening, we're going to be in the teens," Hitchcock said.

Weather forecasters are predicting the incoming system will have the potential to generate at least storm-force winds over the lower Great Lakes. It will bring freezing rain at first that will then develop into snow.

"It will be a quick transition from rain to snow as the temperature drops below freezing. So all the water and slush that's on the road is going to rapidly freeze and that will be the first big travel problem during the day Friday," said Hitchcock.

"And then, after that, we get into lake-effect snow and especially wind," he added. "Wind is the big deal of this system from Friday afternoon all the way through Saturday."

In addition to the threat of damaging winds, there will also be the risk of a prolonged and paralyzing heavy lake-effect snow event. In effect, a possible blizzard, Hitchcock said.

"So it really doesn't matter how much snow we get. The wind is going to be gusting well over 50 mph and possibly over 60 mph and that will produce pretty severe and drifting snow anywhere that gets more than a few inches of snow," he said.

"Now that said, I think we will see significant snowfall, as well," he added.

Meanwhile, the International Institute of Buffalo announced Tuesday that it is re-releasing important, life-saving, winter weather preparedness information in multiple languages on its website to help more people who are not used to the extremes in local weather prepare for the storm and the rest of the winter season.

The nonprofit agency updated the list to include winter weather preparedness information in nine languages, including Arabic, Burmese, Dari, English, French, Karen, Pashto, Somali and Swahili.

"We're re-releasing the list with more languages than the original to help as many people as possible," said Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, executive director of the International Institute, in a statement released Tuesday.

"This storm is being described as potentially 'historic' and 'high-impact,' which could be very dangerous for people unfamiliar with our weather, regardless of if they're from downstate, let alone from warm-weather countries on the other side of the globe," Rizzo-Choi said.

"Even though Western New York’s weather is world-famous, that doesn’t mean people know how to prepare for it," she added.

Community leaders and others are being asked to pass along the information on social media and through churches, libraries and other venues.