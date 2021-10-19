 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wind developer agrees to $54 million in payments for Orleans County project
0 comments

Wind developer agrees to $54 million in payments for Orleans County project

Support this work for $1 a month

Heritage Wind, a planned 184-megawatt wind power project in Orleans County, has agreed to pay local governments and schools almost $54 million over the next 25 years, assuming state regulators approve the project.

Wednesday, the Barre Town Board approved a host community agreement that would bring the town of 1,900 people about $40 million.

On Oct. 8, the county Industrial Development Agency approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal bringing about $6.7 million to the county, $6.6 million to the Albion Central School District, and $200,000 to the Oakfield-Alabama School District.

Barre's payments will start at $1.2 million and rise 2% a year for the first 14 years, Supervisor Sean P. Pogue said. The payments will increase 2.5% a year thereafter. The same percentage increases apply to the county and school payments.

Heritage Wind, developed by Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Va., would comprise 33 turbines, each 680 feet high including the length of the whirling blades.

"It would be taller than any building in Buffalo or Rochester," Pogue said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts identify possibly the oldest star ever found

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Business Local

Apex seeks second Orleans County wind power project

  • Updated

BARRE – A Virginia company whose first proposed local wind power project has sparked massive controversy is planning a second project a few miles away. Apex Clean Energy announced this week it wants to build a 200-megawatt wind project in the Town of Barre, in south-central Orleans County, south of Albion. Heritage Wind, as the company is calling the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News