Win Bills tickets and more in latest regional health and wellness challenge

Allen fires a pass

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fires a pass during the first quarter of the AFC wild-card game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in January 2022. 

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News file photo
The 15th round of the Independent Health and Buffalo Bills Health & Wellness Challenge starts Monday and runs through June 5.

Wellable, a wellness technology platform, will handle the challenge for the first time, providing more ways to earn points toward prizes that include air fryers, juicers, fitness trackers, wireless headphones, gift cards and autographed Bills items. The grand prize winner gets four tickets to a Bills game, along with parking, prize packs and a $1,000 gift card.

Build points to boost odds for prize drawings by meeting daily challenges that include drinking eight glasses of water and eating five servings of fruits and vegetables. Weekly activities focus on nutrition, stress management, hydration, physical activity, sleep and heart health.

Challenge participants can also attend free fitness classes inside ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park on Monday, May 2 and May 9.

All participants must create a Wellable account at buffalobills.com/thechallenge, and can learn how to use their other health and wellness apps and activity trackers during the challenge.

