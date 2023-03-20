Six awards totaling $1.9 million were given out by the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee last week for beautification and improvement projects.

Olmsted Conservancy, city among beneficiaries of Greenway grants The city received the largest award – $1.5 million – for this year and next to use for greenway construction at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

All sit along the Buffalo and Erie County portion of the greenway. Those who received awards include:

• The Buffalo Lighthouse Association, which received $247,236 for a safety and access project.

• Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, which obtained $225,000 for enhancing the Delaware Park Point of the Meadow shelter.

• Ralph Wilson Park, for $400,000 toward construction.

• The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association, which garnered $314,310 for inclusive rowing on the Buffalo River.

• Erie County Greenway Parks, which received $165,000 to add signs.

• Erie County, which obtained $500,000 for Isle View enhancement.

The committee receives funds from the New York Power Authority as part of the settlement agreement related to the 50-year federal license for the Niagara Power Project in 2007. During the term of the license, the Buffalo and Erie County Standing Committee will receive $2 million a year. The committee is composed of one representative each from Erie County, the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Power Authority.