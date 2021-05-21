 Skip to main content
Wilson Legacy Funds aid Planned Parenthood summer youth program
Wilson Legacy Funds aid Planned Parenthood summer youth program

Ralph Wilson Bills owner

Late Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

 By BN

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York announced Friday that it has received a $18,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds, administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. It is earmarked for a Niagara Falls summer youth program operated by The Connection, Planned Parenthood's youth program.

The free youth sports and recreation program, called "Making Summer Less of a Bummer," is expected to enroll about 700 young people, ages 11 to 19, in hiking, biking, kayaking and other activities from July through September, director Lynne Neveu said.

The program will offer more than 50 different recreational sessions.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds were established at the Community Foundation to support four areas that were important to Wilson, the founder of the Buffalo Bills: caregivers, community assets, design and access and youth sports.

