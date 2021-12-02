Related to this story

+2
Mary Wilson: Ralph's greatest gift is foundation that's 'making a difference'
Local News

Mary Wilson: Ralph's greatest gift is foundation that's 'making a difference'

  • Updated

With a mandate to give away $1.2 billion over 20 years, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation figures to have an unprecedented philanthropic impact in Western New York. Around $300 million has been spent or promised so far in the region since the foundation formed five years ago – with a similar amount tallied in Southeast Michigan, the foundation’s