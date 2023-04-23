A former Town of Wilson code enforcement officer was charged Friday with stealing building permit and inspection fees from the town, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher L. Jordan, who is currently employed as the Town of Wheatfield’s deputy building inspector, was accused of pocketing fees after requesting cash payments from residents and contractors, reportedly telling them that the Town of Wilson did not accept checks, according to Wilson town officials.

Jordan, 47, of Wilson, resigned in August 2022 and accepted the job in Wheatfield. It was shortly after Jordan’s departure that Wilson officials said they noticed that public funds appeared to be unaccounted for.

Town Councilman Robert A. Hall said that once the irregularities were uncovered, the town reached out to the Niagara County DA’s office and requested an investigation.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Friday that Jordan was charged with felony corruption, felony grand larceny and misdemeanor official misconduct.

Seaman said Jordan was arraigned and released because "none of the charges qualified for bail under New York State’s bail reform laws." Jordan has an appearance date of May 25 in Wilson Town Court, Seaman said.

Jordan could not be reached for comment, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Earlier this year, Town Supervisor Doyle H. Phillips filed a complaint with the New York State Comptroller’s Division of Investigations, requesting a review. In part, the complaint stated:

“When the new building inspector (code enforcement officer) came in, he found many permits that were signed by Mr. Jordan, but the money was never given to the town clerk nor were the permits signed by her (town clerk).”

The complaint also goes on to state that Jordan was “giving huge breaks” on permit fees to acquaintances “if they paid in cash.”

Phillips ended the complaint stating, “We will probably never know the full extent of his theft over the four years he was employed here.”

Town officials said they are addressing situations where permits were issued improperly.