Williamsville won't sell Meeting House, eyes new uses for historic venue

An appraisal put the market value of the Meeting House property at $440,000. The village, after announcing its exploration of a sale, reached out to Amherst town officials for their assistance and to explore the possibility of the town taking ownership of the site.

However, town planners digging through financial and legal documents related to the Meeting House determined the village would have to pay back $212,000 in federal block grant funds used over time to improve the structure.

A sale would trigger this requirement whether it's to a private party or to a municipality like Amherst and the village wouldn't be free from this provision until 2030. This renders a sale impractical, Rogers said.

"It doesn’t make financial sense,” she said.

Further, Trustee Matthew Etu said during Monday's Village Board work session, several recent developments paint a rosier picture for the Meeting House's future.

For one, Douglas Kern, founder of Rocking Horse Productions, a community theater group that has put on shows in the Meeting House in recent years, has volunteered to manage the building, Etu said.

Amherst has said it may be able to use the building for some town activities, such as for youth or senior programming.