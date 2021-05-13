Williamsville won't sell Meeting House, eyes new uses for historic venue

Williamsville is no longer considering selling its Meeting House and Museum, a prospect that had raised concerns among those who advocate for the village's history.
Mayor Deb Rogers said this week the village had learned it would have to pay back more than $200,000 in federal grants used on improvements to the former church, which dates to the 1800s, if it went ahead with a sale.
That requirement, combined with offers of assistance and creative potential uses for the Meeting House prompted by news of the possible sale, has led the village to stop any search for a buyer. Williamsville had explored a sale over the past three months because, officials said, the building is costly to maintain and underutilized.
“The Village Board is confident that a new creative group of individuals can bring the facility to life with increased use, and, in doing so, make the site at least budget-neutral for our constituents,” Rogers said in a statement.
Critics of the sale of this historical asset cheered the village's about-face, no matter what the reason given.
"She didn’t mention the public outcry, but we’ll take the win however we get it," Susan Fenster, whose online protest petition collected 539 signatures, said in an email.
The Meeting House is one of two structures within the Williamsville village limits on the National Register of Historic Places.
The red brick Italianate structure at 5658 Main St., just east of Mill Street, hosts events, weddings and performances on its ground floor and the collection of the Williamsville Historical Society in the former choir loft.
The Society for the Disciples of Christ built the church in 1871 and occupied it until the congregation disbanded in the 1970s, when the remaining members sold the property to the village for $1.
The village has overseen significant renovations to the building in the decades since, much paid for through grants, including installing a replica of the original bell tower that was removed in the 1940s and restoring the original stained glass windows.
But village officials say interest in and use of the building had sagged even before the Covid-19 pandemic began. For example, a Meeting House Committee that operated for 20 years disbanded last year because it became too hard to recruit new members, the village said.
Rogers and other officials said selling to a private developer could have revived the property, put it back on the tax rolls and saved the village money. Williamsville said it has spent nearly $205,000 over the past 11 years to maintain the building and property, which serves no formal village function.
An appraisal put the market value of the Meeting House property at $440,000. The village, after announcing its exploration of a sale, reached out to Amherst town officials for their assistance and to explore the possibility of the town taking ownership of the site.
However, town planners digging through financial and legal documents related to the Meeting House determined the village would have to pay back $212,000 in federal block grant funds used over time to improve the structure.
A sale would trigger this requirement whether it's to a private party or to a municipality like Amherst and the village wouldn't be free from this provision until 2030. This renders a sale impractical, Rogers said.
"It doesn’t make financial sense,” she said.
Further, Trustee Matthew Etu said during Monday's Village Board work session, several recent developments paint a rosier picture for the Meeting House's future.
For one, Douglas Kern, founder of Rocking Horse Productions, a community theater group that has put on shows in the Meeting House in recent years, has volunteered to manage the building, Etu said.
Amherst has said it may be able to use the building for some town activities, such as for youth or senior programming.
And, while nothing is official, it's possible the village could get permission to remove the former church pews from the Meeting House, opening the building up for further use for wedding receptions and other large events. Folding tables and chairs would replace the wooden pews, which the town has offered to safely store away, Etu said.