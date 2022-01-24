Williamsville Village Board decides to pay $300 fine for violating mask rule

"We’ve been openly visible, not requiring it, not making anybody mask or any businesses, making it their choice," Gingerich said.

Erie County fines Williamsville over village's refusal to enforce mask mandate County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Tuesday that the village is the only local government to be formally sanctioned and fined $300 by the Erie County Health Department for actively and repeatedly flouting the mask-wearing rules.

He said at most of the board's meetings, most of the people are not wearing masks.

"We've had as many as 50 people at our meetings," he said.

He said he is surprised the town has not heard from Erie County. He said he sent the county a copy of the board's resolution.

"As far as we know, not a single person in the health department has set foot in the town of Marilla," he said, but he added that there is speculation the town will become a target now.

Gingerich also questioned whether Williamsville was targeted because its mayor is a woman.

A spokesman for Poloncarz said the county health department received a complaint about the Williamsville Village Board flaunting the mask policy at an earlier meeting.

"The department then followed up with a letter to the board and sent an inspector to a subsequent Village Board meeting," the spokesman, Peter Anderson, said in an email.