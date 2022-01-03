Williamsville trustee blasts 'toxic' mayor in resignation letter

“The Village Board always has our local businesses' best interest at heart, but also has a responsibility to the health, safety and welfare of our community,” Etu said in the joint statement.

Rogers' emphasis on an anti-mask agenda, Etu added, "is toxic and has poisoned the business of the Village Board. The mayor’s focus is misplaced, and the business of her administration has become self-aggrandizing."

Rogers declined to respond to Etu with similarly personal language.

She said she has not neglected her responsibilities as mayor while she addresses public policy issues surrounding Covid-19 that are, she believes, too important to ignore.

"I can't sit here and not say anything," Rogers said.

Etu, a civil and structural engineer, was the most senior trustee on the Village Board, having served on it for four years. He was a member of the Harmony Party, which also includes Rogers.