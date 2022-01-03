Williamsville trustee blasts mayor in resignation letter

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Williamsville Trustee Matthew Etu said Monday morning he is resigning effective immediately because of a “toxic and destructive” environment fostered by Williamsville Mayor Deborah Rogers.
Etu, who also had served as deputy mayor, said in a blistering resignation letter that personality and policy clashes with the mayor in recent weeks had driven him to his decision.
His resignation comes several weeks after the Dec. 13 Village Board meeting, where a large group of residents opposing mask and vaccine mandates directed their ire at Etu and others on the board for more than two hours.
“I watched stunned as the mayor appeared to revel in the chaos and vitriol spewed at her fellow board members,” Etu wrote.
A photo published in the Amherst Bee from the meeting in Village Hall showed Rogers seated, without a face mask, at the board table while three other board members including Etu wore masks as required under the recently imposed state mask mandate for public spaces.
A sign on the door stated masks were required for attendees but the policy was not enforced.
Other photos show numerous audience members flouting the regulation, a group that included an Amherst police officer seated in the back of the meeting space.
Support Local Journalism
No recording of the meeting exists, but the Bee article notes many speakers praised Rogers for her public criticism of the mask mandate, which was put in place by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz before Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statewide order.
Rogers gave news interviews in late November and early December objecting to the Erie County mask mandate.
In an interview with The Buffalo News, Rogers said the mask mandates are a significant imposition for small businesses, such as those that line the village's Main Street corridor.
"I am standing for freedom of choice for these business owners," said Rogers. While public health officials say proper use of face masks helps limit the spread of Covid-19, Rogers emphasized the burden they place on public-facing employees if a customer is angered by a request to put on a mask.
However, in response to Rogers' comments, Etu and two other trustees, Christine Hunt and Eileen Torre, had issued a statement emphasizing support for the mandate as a public health measure.
“The Village Board always has our local businesses best interest at heart, but also has a responsibility to the health, safety and welfare of our community,” Etu said in the joint statement.
Etu was the most senior member of the Village Board, having served on it for four years, but said he believes under Rogers it is no longer an inclusive place to serve the interests of the village’s 5,300 residents.
Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
The mayor will appoint a replacement for Etu to serve on the Village Board until the June village elections, when that appointee will run to serve out the final year of Etu's trustee term. Rogers also will name a new deputy mayor.