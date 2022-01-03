Williamsville trustee blasts mayor in resignation letter

Other photos show numerous audience members flouting the regulation, a group that included an Amherst police officer seated in the back of the meeting space.

No recording of the meeting exists, but the Bee article notes many speakers praised Rogers for her public criticism of the mask mandate, which was put in place by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz before Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statewide order.

Rogers gave news interviews in late November and early December objecting to the Erie County mask mandate.

In an interview with The Buffalo News, Rogers said the mask mandates are a significant imposition for small businesses, such as those that line the village's Main Street corridor.

"I am standing for freedom of choice for these business owners," said Rogers. While public health officials say proper use of face masks helps limit the spread of Covid-19, Rogers emphasized the burden they place on public-facing employees if a customer is angered by a request to put on a mask.

However, in response to Rogers' comments, Etu and two other trustees, Christine Hunt and Eileen Torre, had issued a statement emphasizing support for the mandate as a public health measure.