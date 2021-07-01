 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williamsville to hold outreach sessions about waterfront plans
0 comments

Williamsville to hold outreach sessions about waterfront plans

Support this work for $1 a month
williamsville1 (copy)
Derek Gee/Buffalo News

The Village of Williamsville is seeking input from residents about its waterfront plans along Ellicott Creek. 

The village's Waterfront Advisor Committee will conduct the sessions in preparation of Williamsville's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, which intends to "enable waterfront communities to evaluate land use and waterfront resources and develop a comprehensive strategy to effectively manage and protect those resources," according to a release. 

The village will hold three outreach sessions on Saturdays during the summer, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11, near the front of Village hall, 5565 Main St. The sessions are being held in conjunction with the weekly Williamsville Farmers Market, held next door in the parking lot of the Williamsville library. 

The village said the outreach will give it an opportunity to provide information about Williamsville's LWRP, while also gathering feedback from the community about ideas to improve the waterfront along the Ellicott Creek corridor.  

"The goal is to develop a local program that effectively protects important resources along Ellicott Creek and recognizes opportunities for public improvements," according to a news release.

For more information on the outreach events or the LWRP project, contact Wendy Salvati of WWS Planning at 870-2724, or Keaton DePriest, the village’s director of community development, at 256-1225.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and William put feud aside, unveil Princess Diana statue

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News