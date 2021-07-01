Williamsville to hold outreach sessions about waterfront plans

The Village of Williamsville is seeking input from residents about its waterfront plans along Ellicott Creek.

The village's Waterfront Advisor Committee will conduct the sessions in preparation of Williamsville's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, which intends to "enable waterfront communities to evaluate land use and waterfront resources and develop a comprehensive strategy to effectively manage and protect those resources," according to a release.

The village will hold three outreach sessions on Saturdays during the summer, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11, near the front of Village hall, 5565 Main St. The sessions are being held in conjunction with the weekly Williamsville Farmers Market, held next door in the parking lot of the Williamsville library.

The village said the outreach will give it an opportunity to provide information about Williamsville's LWRP, while also gathering feedback from the community about ideas to improve the waterfront along the Ellicott Creek corridor.

"The goal is to develop a local program that effectively protects important resources along Ellicott Creek and recognizes opportunities for public improvements," according to a news release.