Williamsville to hire attorney to defend against Erie County's mask mandate fine

"The mask mandate and best practices to reduce the spread of Covid-19 can be a challenging and tension charged environment," Hunt added. "I appreciate the Erie County Department of Health for doing what is recommended to minimize the spread of this highly contagious variant."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+3 Divisive debate over mask mandate roils Williamsville The debate over facts and freedom and rights and restrictions that has roiled the nation since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has come to a one-square-mile community where complaining about traffic and parking used to rate as the biggest issue.

Rogers, meanwhile, said hiring outside counsel to defend the village against the county's mandate is a common sense decision, and that she trusts reasonable, rational adults to make their own decisions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

"For the life of me, I really have no idea why a billion dollar bureaucracy like Erie County is targeting our one-square mile Village of Williamsville," Rogers said.

Sherman called the county's mandate selective enforcement.

Williamsville says little before meeting to hire mask-fine law firm The Erie County Health Department fined the village $300 for repeatedly flouting the county and state mask-wearing requirement in public spaces, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday.

"The mandate from on-high is a constitutional quagmire. It's selective enforcement. To my knowledge, I do not believe any other municipality has been cited by the county or the state. Williamsville is going to be the guinea pig, and I don't think that's fair," Sherman said.