Williamsville suspends teacher behind homework calling Mexicans 'ugly,' Americans 'pretty'

"I am 32 years old now and I still remember how horrible you made me feel," Lisa Coleman, who had Hamm as her sixth-grade Spanish teacher, wrote to her in a private message on Facebook that she later shared publicly. "I pray no other child has to experience what I went through having you as a teacher. You are racist, insensitive and do not deserve to be in anyone's classroom."

Hamm had assigned the homework in December, asking her sixth-grade students to translate a list of 10 phrases from English to Spanish.

Most of the phrases were innocuous but two generated offense:

"You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly" and "You (politely) are pretty and American," with the words in parentheses referring to the formal and informal ways of saying "you" in Spanish.

Williamsville school assignment calls Mexicans 'ugly,' Americans 'pretty' "We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again," a Williamsville Central School District statement reads.

Allison Wainick was the first to object after her stepdaughter showed Wainick and her husband, Marcelo Florencio, the assignment in mid-December, Wainick said in a previous interview.

Wainick is Hispanic and was born in Colombia while Florencio was born and raised in Latin America.