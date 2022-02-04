Williamsville suspends teacher behind homework calling Mexicans 'ugly,' Americans 'pretty'

The Williamsville Central School District has suspended the middle school teacher who asked her students to translate into Spanish the phrases "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American."
The Williamsville School Board placed Karen Hamm, a Mill Middle School foreign language teacher, on indefinite paid leave, according to the agenda from its Jan. 11 meeting.
The document doesn't say why Hamm was put on leave. And district officials have declined to comment on what disciplinary action, if any, they took against the teacher who issued the homework.
However, The Buffalo News has obtained a copy of the Spanish homework that confirms the name of the teacher who assigned it as "Señora Hamm."
Hamm's assignment spurred concerns that were reported on by The News three weeks ago, driving further coverage in local and national news outlets that included CNN and the Spanish-language Telemundo news network. It also prompted some former students to share on social media that they felt Hamm treated non-white students differently from their white peers.
"I am 32 years old now and I still remember how horrible you made me feel," Lisa Coleman, who had Hamm as her sixth-grade Spanish teacher, wrote to her in a private message on Facebook that she later shared publicly. "I pray no other child has to experience what I went through having you as a teacher. You are racist, insensitive and do not deserve to be in anyone's classroom."
Hamm had assigned the homework in December, asking her sixth-grade students to translate a list of 10 phrases from English to Spanish.
Most of the phrases were innocuous but two generated offense:
"You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly" and "You (politely) are pretty and American," with the words in parentheses referring to the formal and informal ways of saying "you" in Spanish.
"We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again," a Williamsville Central School District statement reads.
Allison Wainick was the first to object after her stepdaughter showed Wainick and her husband, Marcelo Florencio, the assignment in mid-December, Wainick said in a previous interview.
Wainick is Hispanic and was born in Colombia while Florencio was born and raised in Latin America.
Wainick said she raised concerns about the assignment with Mill Middle School Principal Lori Jonas before the winter recess. Nothing happened until Wainick reached out on Jan. 10 to a School Board member, who swiftly promised to address the assignment with Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall.
Wainick also tweeted out a copy of the assignment that redacted the teacher's name.
School Board President Teresa Leatherbarrow confirmed to The News she was the board member who spoke to Wainick about the assignment.
"She sent me a photo of it, and I was like, 'Let me call you right away,' " Leatherbarrow said in an interview. "I was really disappointed to see that that homework was sent out in our district. I did apologize to her. I told her it was inappropriate and unacceptable."
The district on Jan. 11 issued a statement that read in part: "The assignment created by the teacher and presented to students was unacceptable. We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again."
The statement did not provide specifics and did not say what would happen to the teacher, beyond saying "it will be dealt with appropriately."
Brown-Hall read the text of the statement at the Jan. 11 School Board meeting.
The board voted as part of its consent agenda that evening to place Hamm on paid leave, effective immediately and through a date to be determined. Hamm is an LOTE, or "language other than English," teacher at Mill Middle.
Wainick, Leatherbarrow and district spokesman Nick Filipowski declined to say whether Hamm is the teacher who assigned the homework.
The image of the assignment Wainick posted to social media redacts the name of the teacher. The News obtained a different copy of the assignment that left the teacher's name visible.
Hamm began teaching in Williamsville at Mill in 1992 and earned tenure in 1995, according to a federal employment complaint she filed against the district and two administrators in 2013.
The complaint alleges she was the victim of discrimination based on her age and other factors, was subjected to unwarranted discipline and sought – unsuccessfully – on numerous occasions to transfer out of Mill to another school in Williamsville. The district denied the allegations and the complaint was settled and dismissed following mediation.
Hamm earned $106,058 in 2021, according to public records.
Hamm could not be reached for comment. Michelle Licht, president of the Williamsville Teachers Association, did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Filipowski said the district would not say anything beyond its previous statement. Wainick did not respond to a request for comment on the suspension.
Members of Hispanics for Equity and Representation in Education, or HERE, a group of bilingual teachers, administrators and professionals, blasted the assignment as entirely inappropriate in a letter to the editor of The News, adding they hoped it was not created with malicious intent.
"We find it extremely hard to understand the objective behind such a hideous lesson," José G. Rivera wrote on behalf of HERE.
Coleman and a friend who also had Hamm as a teacher posted their concerns on Facebook and elaborated on them in separate interviews with The News.
Coleman said Hamm had little empathy for her over the fact that she had lived for years in China, where she did not receive instruction in Spanish and therefore was behind her classmates who had more of a background in the language.
For Coleman, now 32, the most searing memory comes from one day in sixth grade when, she said, Hamm was returning assignments to her students.
Coleman, who said she was the only Black student, said her white classmates were called up one by one to collect their assignments from Hamm. When Coleman was called up, she said, Hamm dropped her paper to the classroom floor and directed Coleman to pick it up from there.
Coleman said her mother complained about this incident, taking it all the way to the School Board, but the only thing that ended up happening was Coleman moved from Mill to Casey Middle School.
"It was a horrific experience," Coleman said.