Williamsville students receiving videos of Tops mass shooting, superintendent says

Some students in the Williamsville Central School District district have received, via random text messages, videos from Saturday's violent attack at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, according to a statement from Superintendent Darren J. Brown-Hall that was posted on the district's website Wednesday.

Ten people were killed and three others were wounded in the racially-motivated attack.

"The District was made aware that videos from the violent attack are being text messaged to random numbers throughout our region," Brown-Hall said in the statement.

He said district officials have been informed by Amherst police that students in the district have received the random messages and have reported them.

"In our discussions with (the Amherst Police Department), these text messages, which appear to have numbers from different states and countries, appear to be spammed and are currently being investigated," Brown-Hall added.

He advised parents and guardians to discuss the situation with their children and to avoid opening text messages from numbers that they do not recognize.

"No one should have to relive or be re-traumatized from the images of terror that unfolded last Saturday," Brown-Hall said.

He added that administrators, counselors and mental health support staff are available to students and staff who need to talk to someone or ask questions.

