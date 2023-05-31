Western New York's champion in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Saheb Sarkar, a sixth-grader at Mill Middle School in Williamsville, reached the semifinal round Wednesday evening at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., but was stopped from advancing further by an erroneous definition.

Given three choices to provide the meaning of "remonstrance," he selected "a sum of money sent to another person or place." The correct answer was "an act of saying or pleading in protest or opposition." He finished in a tie for 140th place.

Saheb, who was sponsored by the Corning Rotary Club, survived the first round with an even more difficult challenge, successfully spelling "ni-Vanuatu," which describes the inhabitants of a chain of islands in the southwest Pacific.