Williamsville school assignment calls Mexicans 'ugly,' Americans 'pretty'

Another from October raised objections in the Ashland, Ky., area after a high school assignment used an offensive term for people with developmental disabilities.

The Buffalo News obtained a copy of the Mill Middle homework, which asked students to translate 10 sentences from English to Spanish.

Most are benign, such as "I am a student at Mill," but two of the sentences spurred outrage from parents: "You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly" and "You (politely) are pretty and American." The words in parentheses apparently refer to the formal and informal ways of saying "you" in Spanish.

Another sentence was "You guys (Spain) are tall and blond."

"I was stunned and speechless," said Allison Wainick, whose stepdaughter showed Wainick and her husband the assignment after receiving it in mid-December. "She was upset," Wainick said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wainick said she raised concerns about the assignment with Mill Middle School Principal Lori Jonas before the winter recess. Asked what she thought of Jonas' response to her complaint, Wainick declined to comment.