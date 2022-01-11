Williamsville school assignment calls Mexicans 'ugly,' Americans 'pretty'

A Mill Middle School homework assignment asking students to translate sentences that included the phrases "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American" into Spanish was "unacceptable," according to Williamsville school officials, and was decried as an example of "bias" by one parent.
A Williamsville Central School District statement issued Tuesday does not provide details on the assignment.
"The assignment created by the teacher and presented to students was unacceptable. We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again," the statement reads. "The district does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture or beliefs."
Statement regarding homework assignment posted to social media: pic.twitter.com/jkk35QjXlp— Williamsville CSD (@WCSD_K12) January 11, 2022
It's only the latest example of insensitive school homework assignments drawing scrutiny after they were shared online or with media. Last February, a group of middle school teachers outside Madison, Wis., offended parents and were placed on leave after they asked students studying an ancient system of laws to write how they would "punish" slaves.
Another from October raised objections in the Ashland, Ky., area after a high school assignment used an offensive term for people with developmental disabilities.
The Buffalo News obtained a copy of the Mill Middle homework, which asked students to translate 10 sentences from English to Spanish.
Most are benign, such as "I am a student at Mill," but two of the sentences spurred outrage from parents: "You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly" and "You (politely) are pretty and American." The words in parentheses apparently refer to the formal and informal ways of saying "you" in Spanish.
Another sentence was "You guys (Spain) are tall and blond."
"I was stunned and speechless," said Allison Wainick, whose stepdaughter showed Wainick and her husband the assignment after receiving it in mid-December. "She was upset," Wainick said.
Support Local Journalism
Wainick said she raised concerns about the assignment with Mill Middle School Principal Lori Jonas before the winter recess. Asked what she thought of Jonas' response to her complaint, Wainick declined to comment.
"I'm extremely disappointed with Mill Middle for letting the disgusting and inexcusable language such as this to be presented in the classroom," Wainick's husband, Marcelo Florencio, who was born and raised in Latin America and whose children are multi-ethnic, said in an email. "I believe there is no place for it in school or our children's lives."
On Monday, Wainick contacted Williamsville Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall and a School Board member she knows to address the assignment she described as "devastating and disappointing."
"One teacher does not reflect the spirit and sentiment of the leadership, because the superintendent and this board member have been responsive and very understanding," she said.
Wainick, who is Hispanic and was born in Colombia, declined to identify the teacher.
Wainick also posted a photo of the assignment to the Williamsville Parent Education Connection page on Facebook, a private group open to district stakeholders, and asked, "Is this a typical Spanish homework assignment in WCSD these days?"
People responded with comments such as "Seriously. Please no" and "I am absolutely disgusted that this was handed out and I am so sorry for any student who received it," according to screen grabs shared with The News. Wainick later expressed gratitude for the responses she received from members of the Facebook group.
District spokesman Nick Filipowski said officials would have no further comment on the assignment, including whether the teacher is facing any discipline over the incident, though the statement said it "will be dealt with appropriately."
He said Brown-Hall planned to read the statement at Tuesday evening's School Board meeting.
"I, personally, don't feel this Spanish teacher – or anyone who approves of this kind of curriculum content – has any place in WCSD or elsewhere," wrote Florencio, saying the assignment showed a "blatant lack of ethic sensitivity and bias."