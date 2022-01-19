Williamsville says little before meeting to hire mask-fine law firm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The village attorney, Charles Grieco, has a conflict of interest, so Williamsville must hire outside counsel to represent itself.

Keaton DePriest, the village's community development director, said he would not reveal the name of the law firm the village is poised to hire, nor the amount of money the village would pay its lawyers, in advance of Thursday's meeting.

"At this time, no attorney or firm has been determined," DePriest said in an email. "Since no decision has been made, there is no information on whether or not it will be an hourly rate or a flat fee."

He also said the village did not seek competitive bids from law firms for the work because that's not required under state law, which considers legal representation a professional service.

+3 Divisive debate over mask mandate roils Williamsville The debate over facts and freedom and rights and restrictions that has roiled the nation since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has come to a one-square-mile community where complaining about traffic and parking used to rate as the biggest issue.

News of the county fine, and the village's apparent intention to fight it, is only the latest point of contention in the ongoing conflict over mask mandates in Williamsville.

Debate over this issue at the Dec. 13 Village Board meeting grew particularly heated, and it was one reason Trustee Matthew Etu announced his resignation earlier this month.