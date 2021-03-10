Williamsville nursing home without hot water for days after Legionella found in water

The Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Williamsville was without hot water for days this month after Legionella bacteria was found in its water, a state Health Department spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Hot water, which was shut off at the facility on March 1, was fully restored within the last few days.

“Comprehensive properly notified DOH and we provided guidance to them after routine water samples collected by the facility tested positive for Legionella," said Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesman for the Health Department. "When 30% or more of the samples tested contain Legionella, facilities are required to notify DOH, institute control measures, and resample their water system in accordance with regulations.”

“It’s important to stress that no cases of Legionella have been identified at the nursing home," Hammond said. "DOH will continue to closely monitor this situation to make sure all residents remain comfortable and safe.”

The administrator of the nursing home, which has a one-star rating from the federal government, did not respond to a request for comment from The Buffalo News.

