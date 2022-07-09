Williamsville mayor, new trustees at odds over procedure but seek to work together

The reorganizational board and council sessions that follow elections in villages, towns and cities typically are straightforward affairs.

Not so in Williamsville.

This week's restructuring meeting was supposed to cover about 60 agenda items, everything from naming an official newspaper to setting meeting dates for the next 12 months.

Instead, trustees took no action and wrapped up the session in less than 10 minutes, after complaining they hadn't received the agenda until they walked into the meeting room Tuesday evening. They rescheduled the reorganizational meeting for July 25.

"So we'll see how this goes. I mean, you know, I would hate to think that games are being played right now, especially right out of the gate," new Trustee Dan DeLano said.

Tuesday was the first time DeLano and Mary Lowther, elected to the board last month, took their seats.

They replace two allies of Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers and join two other trustees in a shift of power that creates a new, 4-1 majority on a Village Board whose meetings in recent months have spurred intense debate and controversy.

Lowther and DeLano handily defeated Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman and political newcomer John Ariola by a more than 2-to-1 margin in the high-turnout village election on June 21.

"So, this is what the people want – this adjustment, and to get this place back on track," DeLano said.

Sherman and Ariola ran on the Harmony Party line, the same party that previously backed Rogers, and the election was widely seen as a referendum on the mayor, who has drawn support and criticism for her staunch position against pandemic-related rules.

Lowther and DeLano campaigned to refocus the Village Board on issues of local interest. Both former Williamsville mayors, they ran on the Community First Party line, as had the two sitting trustees, Christine Hunt and Eileen Torre.

Hunt and Torre had clashed at times with Rogers, who once referred to them as "nothing short of communists," and Hunt and Torre declined to join Rogers and her board allies in criticizing Covid-19 mask mandates or public health emergency orders.

Tuesday's reorganizational meeting, scheduled for the evening after Independence Day, wasn't expected to produce fireworks. But that changed when, trustees say, they didn't receive a copy of the agenda until just as the meeting was starting.

Typically, the village clerk or community development director emails the agenda to trustees by the Friday afternoon before a Village Board meeting. Village Clerk Judy Kindron said she put the agenda in the trustees' mailboxes at Village Hall but didn't email it out to them.

"Human error on my part, which I apologized for," she said in an email. "No one notified me that they were looking for it over the weekend or prior to the meeting."

A link to the agenda was posted Tuesday morning on the village website but Lowther and DeLano said they didn't see it there.

The new trustees, joined by Hunt and Torre, said they didn't have enough time to thoroughly review the dozens of appointments and other provisions on the 62-item agenda.

"I wouldn't do that haphazardly," Lowther said. "I think, you know, the public is owed better than that."

Following some debate about proper procedure, the board voted 4-1 to reschedule the meeting to 6 p.m. July 25, shortly before the 7:30 p.m. board meeting already set for that day.

Rogers, for her part, was ready to move forward with the meeting, saying village officials followed the same procedure as when Lowther and DeLano were mayor.

"To decide to postpone the meeting because of what they viewed as a technical error was a purely political and hypocritical move on their part," she said via text message.

Trustees and the mayor also are at odds over the mayor's directive not to livestream the meeting. Lowther and DeLano said they were surprised to learn about this decision given the village has streamed on video, and recorded, recent meetings.

Lowther said she wants to see a policy in writing, if one doesn't yet exist, to formalize the practice.

Rogers said the previous board had set the recording policy and she had planned to raise this issue with the reconstituted board at the reorganizational meeting Tuesday.

"Since the meeting was postponed on a technicality, and no business was conducted, nothing was missed," she said.

Can the trustees and the mayor find common ground?

"Yes," Rogers said. "For me it isn't about party politics, it's about the village and the residents."

Rogers was required to name a deputy mayor from among the trustees. She said she picked DeLano, her predecessor as mayor, because she believes "having Dan as deputy mayor gives the best opportunity to have a productive relationship."

Lowther and DeLano, who accepted the appointment, say they are optimistic, too.

"My contention is, you know, there's five of us there. Five of us have been elected," Lowther said. "Let's all five work together."