Williamsville mayor appoints retired journalist to seat on Village Board of Trustees

Retired journalist David F. Sherman was officially appointed a trustee of the Williamsville Village Board Friday after he was administered the oath of office by Village Justice Jeffrey F. Voelkl, according to a release from the Office of Community Development.

Sherman, who recently retired as managing editor of the Bee Newspapers after a more than 40-year career with the publication, will occupy the seat formerly held by Al Yates, who vacated the post as of Monday.

Mayor Deb Rogers appointed Sherman to serve in the trustee seat until June 2022.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a spectator of government and politics,” Sherman said in a statement. “Now, I’ll be on the playing field and I’m looking forward to being on the board and working with the community."

Sherman will be assigned liaison responsibilities to the village’s Tree Board, as well as the Youth and Recreation, Cultural Conversations and Beautification committees. Yates was formerly liaison to the same four panels.

