 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williamsville joins school districts in setting gender-neutral policies
0 comments
top story

Williamsville joins school districts in setting gender-neutral policies

Support this work for $1 a month
Williamsville Gender Neutral Bathroom

The sign outside a bathroom in the Williamsville Central School District offices, newly designated as a gender-neutral bathroom under a policy approved last month by the School Board that applies to all single-occupancy bathrooms in the district.

 Photo courtesy Williamsville Central School District

Local school districts have made an effort in recent years to ensure all students – including those who are transgender, nonbinary or gender nonconforming – are made to feel comfortable and included.

The Williamsville Central School District is the latest district to take action along these lines.

The School Board last month approved a policy marking all single-occupant bathrooms as gender neutral and another policy on gender identity that, among other steps, allows transgender students to take part in gym classes for the gender with which they identify instead of their birth sex. 

Williamsville school officials say the board primarily voted to formalize longstanding district practices. But this didn't lessen the urgency in the voices of backers of the new policies when they spoke at the meeting.

Jessica Mason spoke of coming out as gay years ago as a student at Williamsville East High School, where the support she received at school was a "shield" to protect her from the verbal abuse she endured at home because of her sexual identity.

Mason's sister, Melissa Bennett, a teacher at Casey Middle School, implored the board to aid the students of today and tomorrow.

"School is a place where all students have a right to feel safe, and be respected for who they are, and we build this place through our practices and our policies," Bennett said at the Oct. 12 meeting.

The actions taken in Williamsville and elsewhere follow state and federal law and sometimes come in response to requests from students themselves. This was the case with the class of 2021's graduation from Hamburg High School, where students for the first time in years all wore the same color cap and gown.

And, unlike in other states where gender-neutral bathrooms have become a flashpoint, officials here say the wider public has largely accepted the changes.

"Williamsville is an inclusive community," School Board President Teresa Leatherbarrow said in an interview. 

Students have a right to an education free from discrimination based on race, gender and sexual identity, officials said.

New York's laws, including the Dignity for All Students Act that took effect in 2012, tend to go even further than federal education law in protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ students.

When, for example, the administration of former President Trump rolled back federal protections for transgender students, including rescinding a federal directive requiring schools to allow students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity, New York's Education Department and Attorney General's Office in 2018 wrote to school districts in the state reminding them of their obligations to those students.

President Biden restored the federal protections after taking office in January 2021.

Local districts follow guidance issued by the state Education Department in 2015 on creating a safe school environment for transgender and gender nonconforming students, emphasizing that schools should accept students' assertion of their gender identity.

The state has updated education law in the years since, most recently with a law that took effect in March requiring any single-occupancy bathrooms to be made available for use by people of any gender.

Some public school districts and colleges and universities have had those gender-neutral bathrooms in place for a while. This includes Buffalo Public Schools, where a 2016 gender-identity policy called for single-occupancy, gender-neutral bathrooms for high schools and for elementary schools if requested by parents as part of a "collaborative planning process," spokeswoman Elena Cala said.

"Many school districts are now complying with the fact that single-use restrooms are not to be listed as male or female, they’re simply for anyone who goes in to use it as a single-use restroom," said Robert Roush, executive director of Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of Western New York.

Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said the district's high school and middle school have had single-user, gender-neutral bathrooms for several years.

"There was no backlash," Cornell said.

Districts continue to adjust policies and practices to make them as inclusive as possible, officials said.

Last June, for example, all Hamburg High School graduating seniors wore purple caps and gowns at the ceremony held on the field at Highmark Stadium. Previously, Cornell said, male graduates wore purple and female graduates wore white. District administrators agreed to a change requested by high school student leaders, Cornell said.

"We have a very active student government," said Cornell, who also heads the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Hamburg High School Graduation 2021

A screenshot from YouTube of the video recording of Hamburg High School's June 2021 graduation ceremony, the first time in recent memory when all graduating seniors wore the same color caps and gowns.

Williamsville has taken steps large and small toward inclusiveness.

At Williamsville North High School, for example, students this fall were elected as members of a homecoming court instead of as homecoming king or queen, Leatherbarrow said.

"These are issues that we have to tackle as a district," Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall said in an interview, referring to cap and gown colors, homecoming voting, the outfits students wear during orchestral performances and gender-specific language in documents.

The most substantial action came Oct. 12, when the School Board approved several policies drafted and reviewed over a period of two years by board members, community stakeholders and district staff.

Brown-Hall said the district already followed state and federal law when it came to issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and gender identity. But, he and others said, it was important for the district to make a statement of support with a formal set of policies.

The gender-identity policy has numerous provisions, but they mainly come down to this: whether participating in gym class, being addressed by a teacher, using a bathroom or locker room, following a dress code or taking part in a field trip, students have a right to do so based on the gender they "consistently" identify with.

Download PDF Williamsville Gender Identity Policy
The gender identity policy approved by the Williamsville School Board at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Williamsville's gender-neutral bathroom policy, approved the same night, didn't require the installation of new bathrooms, Brown-Hall said. District employees simply changed the male or female signs on the bathrooms to gender neutral ones. 

Those bathrooms are open to any student or staff member, not just transgender students, he said, adding transgender students can continue to use student bathrooms that correspond to the gender they express at school.

Gender-neutral bathrooms in some states are a divisive issue, with some conservatives making unsubstantiated claims that the bathrooms represent a safety threat for children.

The bathrooms "are one of the culture war issues being fought at the schoolhouse gates," said Jay Worona, general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association.

District officials say there was no public outcry over the change when it was proposed, debated and approved, and students have accepted it wholeheartedly.

"Students understand this topic probably better than adults," Michael Buscaglia, a Williamsville School Board member and a middle school teacher, said at the meeting. "To them it's almost what they've been growing up with."

Download PDF Gender neutral bathroom policy
The gender-neutral, single-user bathroom policy approved by the Williamsville School Board at its Oct. 12 meeting.

The Facebook group for Williamsville Students First, a parents organization, featured a number of posts and comments from people opposing the gender-identity and bathroom policies, though many were met with responses defending the district's handling of the issue.

"I've been in this community long enough to be aware that not everyone is ready for the level of inclusion and affirmation that tonight's policy updates could bring," Randy Gammiero, a district parent and teacher at Mill Middle School, said at the meeting. He nodded to the group's name when he said the goals of promoting inclusion and diversity outlined in the policies are "truly putting Williamsville students first."

Speakers at the Oct. 12 meeting emphasized the need for making school an accepting place for LGBTQ+ students.

"We know that some of our students don't feel loved and welcomed in their homes," Leatherbarrow said then. "And if that is the case, then our school needs to be a safe haven for those children."

Michelle Doviak, a district teacher, told the audience at the board meeting that her youngest child, El, came out as gay and nonbinary one year ago.

Doviak said, as her child revealed their identity at school, they were subjected to homophobic and transphobic comments from some classmates at Casey Middle, such as "You are going to hell" and "You are un-American" for flying the pride flag at home.

One classmate referred to them as "it" and "thing" for an entire class period, Doviak said, leaving them in tears.

Doviak said no child should have to endure this treatment.

"This policy is one step in the right direction, and I thank you for that," Doviak told the audience. "With this policy, El can finally live their truth without fear of humiliation, discrimination or degradation."

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. border reopens to nonessential traffic as push is made for Canada to lift testing rule

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Transgender rights take center stage during rally at Niagara Square
Local News

Transgender rights take center stage during rally at Niagara Square

  • Updated

They marched in January over concerns about women’s issues. They protested two weeks later over a crackdown on immigration. [Gallery: Rally for transgender civil rights] And on Sunday – for the third time in a little over a month – people from across the Buffalo region turned out once again in protest over the latest move by President Donald

Transgender policy for restrooms stands in New York, state ed chief says
Education

Transgender policy for restrooms stands in New York, state ed chief says

  • Updated

President Trump’s executive order to rescind the bathroom policy for transgender students punts the controversial decision back into the hands of the states. And New York is doubling down. The state’s attorney general and education commissioner objected on Thursday to the president’s latest executive order and reminded school districts they are obligated by state law to protect transgender students

Buffalo Public Schools approve new policy for transgender students
Education

Buffalo Public Schools approve new policy for transgender students

  • Updated

The Buffalo Public Schools have a new gender identity policy to dictate how transgender students are treated. The polarizing policy allows a transgender student to use the restroom and locker room that corresponds to the student’s consistently expressed gender identity at school. Students can access the alternate restrooms as soon as their parent or legal guardian declares a gender

Education

How schools in Buffalo's suburbs have dealt with gender identity policies

  • Updated

School Districts throughout New York have been grappling with gender identity policies since the state Education Department put out guidelines in July 2015 on how to create schools free from discrimination against transgender and gender nonconforming students. School board members have been discussing policies on bathroom and locker room use as their districts try to comply with the guidelines. Several school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News