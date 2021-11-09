Williamsville joins school districts in setting gender-neutral policies

Local school districts have made an effort in recent years to ensure all students – including those who are transgender, nonbinary or gender nonconforming – are made to feel comfortable and included.

The Williamsville Central School District is the latest district to take action along these lines.

The School Board last month approved a policy marking all single-occupant bathrooms as gender neutral and another policy on gender identity that, among other steps, allows transgender students to take part in gym classes for the gender with which they identify instead of their birth sex.

Williamsville school officials say the board primarily voted to formalize longstanding district practices. But this didn't lessen the urgency in the voices of backers of the new policies when they spoke at the meeting.

Jessica Mason spoke of coming out as gay years ago as a student at Williamsville East High School, where the support she received at school was a "shield" to protect her from the verbal abuse she endured at home because of her sexual identity.

Mason's sister, Melissa Bennett, a teacher at Casey Middle School, implored the board to aid the students of today and tomorrow.