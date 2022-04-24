Williamsville eyes shrinking its Planning Board

Williamsville may shrink the size of the village Planning Board from seven to five members.

Village officials say the Planning Board is the largest of the three panels that make decisions on land use in Williamsville, with the Historic Preservation Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals each at five members already. The Planning Board also has two alternate members.

Planning Board Chairwoman Amy Alexander in March asked the Village Board to consider downsizing the Planning Board to ease issues with attendance and quorums, Keaton DePriest, the village's community development director, said in an email Sunday.

Four members must participate to make a legal quorum for the seven-member board which, even with the alternates, has had issues at times reaching that number, DePriest said.

A downsized, five-person board would require just three to conduct regular business and bring Williamsville closer in size to the Kenmore and Orchard Park village planning boards.

The Village Board is set to vote Monday to hold a public hearing on the downsizing on May 9.

