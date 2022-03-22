Williamsville election comes into focus as trustees decide whether to run

Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers' allies have made a split decision about seeking re-election to their Village Board seats: One is in and one is out.
Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman, at the center of a highly public debate over Covid-19 rules, said he will run.
But Trustee Matt Carson, named to a vacancy created when a Rogers critic abruptly resigned from the board in January, has decided to leave at the end of June.
"I look forward to finishing out my term and giving back to the village that I love. But I have a young family and time goes too fast," Carson said in an email.
Two former Williamsville mayors, Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano, previously declared they plan to run for the two seats, both of which have a year remaining on their terms.
Rogers appointed Sherman and Carson to their seats and both have served during a period when Village Board meetings grew contentious as the mayor and other attendees defied the state mask mandate.
Sherman, the retired managing editor of the Bee Newspapers and the former Amherst town historian, took the place of Trustee Al Yates in April.
He drew considerable attention after Erie County fined the village $300 because Rogers and others attending the Jan. 10 Village Board meeting did not wear face masks. Sherman initially joined Rogers and Carson in voting to hire attorney Todd Aldinger to fight the fine, raising the possibility of costly legal fees.
After some village residents protested that decision, Sherman switched sides and joined Trustees Eileen Torre and Christine Hunt in voting to pay the fine.
"I know there's been some turbulent waters, if you want to call it that," Sherman said in an interview.
But he said he decided to run for the remaining year on his term out of a sense of obligation to finish what he started.
"I didn't expect to fill that job for a few months and then disappear," Sherman said.
Carson, for his part, told The Buffalo News that family considerations drove his decision to opt out of the June 21 election. Rogers named him in January to take the place of Matthew Etu, a trustee and deputy mayor who resigned after blasting Rogers for her public campaign against Covid-related restrictions.
"The time commitment is the only reason why I didn't want to run in the election," said Carson, an IT programmer for Life Storage. "I'm also happy others are running. If no one else was interested, I might have signed up for another year to help the village out until the normal four-year term was up."
It's unclear whether Carson's decision will prompt any other candidates to come forward. Sherman said he hasn't thought about whether to run as a ticket with another candidate for the two board seats.
Lowther and DeLano are campaigning together with the backing of the Community First Party, the same ballot line on which Torre and Hunt ran. In announcing their candidacies last month, Lowther and DeLano said they wanted to use their experience in village government to refocus the board on what matters to Williamsville residents.
Both said the race isn't personal, and Sherman agreed with the former mayors.
"We're friends and we always will be," he said.