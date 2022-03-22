Williamsville election comes into focus as trustees decide whether to run

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After some village residents protested that decision, Sherman switched sides and joined Trustees Eileen Torre and Christine Hunt in voting to pay the fine.

"I know there's been some turbulent waters, if you want to call it that," Sherman said in an interview.

But he said he decided to run for the remaining year on his term out of a sense of obligation to finish what he started.

"I didn't expect to fill that job for a few months and then disappear," Sherman said.

Carson, for his part, told The Buffalo News that family considerations drove his decision to opt out of the June 21 election. Rogers named him in January to take the place of Matthew Etu, a trustee and deputy mayor who resigned after blasting Rogers for her public campaign against Covid-related restrictions.

"The time commitment is the only reason why I didn't want to run in the election," said Carson, an IT programmer for Life Storage. "I'm also happy others are running. If no one else was interested, I might have signed up for another year to help the village out until the normal four-year term was up."