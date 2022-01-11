Williamsville district condemns 'unacceptable' homework assignment

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
A Mill Middle School homework assignment asking students to translate into Spanish the sentences "You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly" and "You (politely) are pretty and American" was "unacceptable," Williamsville school officials said Tuesday afternoon.
A Williamsville Central School District statement does not provide details on the assignment, which was posted to social media.
"The assignment created by the teacher and presented to students was unacceptable. We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again," the statement reads. "The district does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture or beliefs."
A concerned parent provided a copy of the assignment to The Buffalo News.
The homework asked students to translate 10 sentences from English to Spanish.
Most are benign, such as "I am a student at Mill," but two of the sentences raised objections from parents. It's not clear why the teacher asked students to translate the sentences referring to Mexicans as "ugly" and Americans as "pretty."
Another sentence was "You guys (Spain) are tall and blond."
A parent posted a photo of the assignment to the Williamsville Parent Education Connection page on Facebook, a private group open to district stakeholders, and asked, "Is this a typical Spanish homework assignment in WCSD these days?"
People responded with comments such as "Seriously. Please no" and "I am absolutely disgusted that this was handed out and I am so sorry for any student who received it," according to screen grabs shared with The News.
District spokesman Nick Filipowski said officials would have no further comment on the assignment, including whether the teacher is facing any discipline over the incident.
He said Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall would read the statement at tonight's School Board meeting.