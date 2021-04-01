William Maggio retiring as Jacobs Institute CEO

The Jacobs Institute is preparing for a leadership change, with William Maggio announcing his retirement as CEO.

Maggio has served as its CEO since 2016. His retirement from the position takes effect April 16, and he will retain an advisory role with the institute through the end of the year to help with the leadership transition.

The institute has not named a successor and said Thursday that it expected to make an announcement on its future leadership structure in the near future.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to play a small part in leading the JI and supporting chairman [Jeremy M.] Jacobs in advancing the mission and vision of this critical organization and community asset,” Maggio said.

Maggio will remain managing partner of Lorraine Capital, and has added the role of chairman of the newly formed 43North Foundation. He will also continue to serve on Kaleida Health's board and serve as executive chairman of Deal Partners, a recent Lorraine investment.

The institute said Maggio's retirement comes with the cooperation and support of its board.