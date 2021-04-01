 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Maggio retiring as Jacobs Institute CEO
0 comments

William Maggio retiring as Jacobs Institute CEO

Support this work for $1 a month
William Maggio

William Maggio will retire as Jacobs Institute CEO.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

The Jacobs Institute is preparing for a leadership change, with William Maggio announcing his retirement as CEO.

Maggio has served as its CEO since 2016. His retirement from the position takes effect April 16, and he will retain an advisory role with the institute through the end of the year to help with the leadership transition.

The institute has not named a successor and said Thursday that it expected to make an announcement on its future leadership structure in the near future.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to play a small part in leading the JI and supporting chairman [Jeremy M.] Jacobs in advancing the mission and vision of this critical organization and community asset,” Maggio said.

Maggio will remain managing partner of Lorraine Capital, and has added the role of chairman of the newly formed 43North Foundation. He will also continue to serve on Kaleida Health's board and serve as executive chairman of Deal Partners, a recent Lorraine investment.

The institute said Maggio's retirement comes with the cooperation and support of its board.

“Bill was the absolute right person at the right time for the JI. He took the CEO role with a full appreciation of the institute’s vision and knowing it was a temporary assignment," Jacobs said. "With the help of his leadership, the JI has put itself on the map and accomplished a great deal."

The institute opened in 2012 on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to accelerate advances in vascular medicine through greater collaboration between doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and industry.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one meal at a time

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium
Local News

Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

  • Updated

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News