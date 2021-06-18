William 'Billy' Fuccillo, 65, brought 'huge' personality to car sales

“She thinks they're awful,” he said. “She finally saw them, and said: ‘Oh my God, what are you doing?’ I said: ‘Ma, we're the No. 1 retailer in the State of New York for like seven or eight years in a row. People like that, Ma. It's like being on stage or at the movies.’ ”

But in another interview, Fuccillo admitted the panache was only part of his personality.

“I enjoy talking to people every day, all kinds,” he said. “In front of the camera, I'm on a stage, but in real life at the end of the day, I'm in a shell.”

Craig Schreiber, co-owner of Northtown Automotive Cos., saw there was more to Fuccillo than the irrepressible public persona. They became friends long before Fuccillo expanded to the Buffalo area. Back when Schreiber was a Hyundai dealership general manager, he and Fuccillo traveled together to California for meetings between Hyundai dealers and the automaker.

Fuccillo would advocate on behalf of dealers for things like better incentives, Schreiber said. “I saw more of the business side of him than the crazy side.”

Schreiber also took a memorable trip with Fuccillo to Baltimore for a private car auction in the late 1980s. Fuccillo picked up Schreiber in Buffalo with his jet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month