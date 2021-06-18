William 'Billy' Fuccillo, 65, brought 'huge' personality to car sales

William “Billy” Fuccillo was “Huge.”
Fuccillo embodied his catchphrase, which became synonymous with his auto dealerships. He was the passionate pitchman whose face was everywhere in advertisements, from TV to transit buses.
But he also made his mark on the Buffalo Niagara region’s car sales business, building three dealerships here.
Fuccillo died Thursday, said Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association. He was 65.
Fuccillo expanded his auto dealership empire to the Buffalo area in 2000, when he acquired a Chevrolet dealership on Whitehaven Road on Grand Island. It turns out he was only getting started.
His dealer group built a $2.5 million new home for the Chevy store on Alvin Road, much more visible to highway traffic. Two more new dealerships would follow, on the same road: Toyota in 2004 and Hyundai in 2007.
Fuccillo has not appeared in his dealer group’s TV ads for some time. But in the early 2000s, he was a constant presence on the airwaves, a colorful 6-foot, 3-inch showman dressed in black. He urged viewers to check out the latest deals on the lot, promising them the experience would be “huuuuuuge.”
In a 2011 interview with The Buffalo News, Fuccillo was asked what his mother thought of his ads.
“She thinks they're awful,” he said. “She finally saw them, and said: ‘Oh my God, what are you doing?’ I said: ‘Ma, we're the No. 1 retailer in the State of New York for like seven or eight years in a row. People like that, Ma. It's like being on stage or at the movies.’ ”
But in another interview, Fuccillo admitted the panache was only part of his personality.
“I enjoy talking to people every day, all kinds,” he said. “In front of the camera, I'm on a stage, but in real life at the end of the day, I'm in a shell.”
Craig Schreiber, co-owner of Northtown Automotive Cos., saw there was more to Fuccillo than the irrepressible public persona. They became friends long before Fuccillo expanded to the Buffalo area. Back when Schreiber was a Hyundai dealership general manager, he and Fuccillo traveled together to California for meetings between Hyundai dealers and the automaker.
Fuccillo would advocate on behalf of dealers for things like better incentives, Schreiber said. “I saw more of the business side of him than the crazy side.”
Schreiber also took a memorable trip with Fuccillo to Baltimore for a private car auction in the late 1980s. Fuccillo picked up Schreiber in Buffalo with his jet.
“We’re in these big, leather chairs and there’s a flight attendant on board serving us breakfast," Schreiber said. "And he starts playing this disco music as we’re taxiing to take off.”
When they landed in Baltimore, a limousine pulled up to meet them. Out stepped the auction’s owner, along with former NFL quarterback Ken Stabler. Fuccillo and Schreiber were handed autographed footballs – Schreiber still has his football in his den– and they all went to lunch together at a crabhouse, smashing open the shells.
Then, it was on to the auction. Car carriers full of vehicles – six or eight per truck – rolled up. Schreiber was used to buying auctioned cars one at a time. “I’m standing next to Billy, and I didn’t even realize he was buying these truckloads of cars, and he’s just winking," Schreiber said.
Fuccillo back then was asking questions about the Western New York market; Schreiber never imagined Fuccillo would one day expand his business here. Fuccillo entered a market home to established competitors like West Herr Auto Group, Northtown and Towne Automotive Group.
Scott Bieler, West Herr’s president and CEO, called Fuccillo “a true original,” and praised his rise from humble origins. “I will remember him as a larger-than-life person, who lived every day of his life to the fullest,” Bieler said. "God bless Billy and his family."
Fuccillo was a Syracuse University graduate. He told The News he got his first job in the auto sales business by badgering a Chevrolet dealership for a job, and went on to became the top salesman.
He bought a dealership in Adams, near Watertown, in 1989 and was on his way to building his auto group. Along with auto sales, Fuccillo would also become known for his generosity, donating to charitable causes.
Marketing was integral to Fuccillo’s strategy. He told The News he probably spent $200 million on advertising during 2010, across all the markets where his dealer group operated.
In 2003, he signed a deal to splash his ads across 30 Metro buses in Buffalo, putting the “Huge” message on wheels. At the time, it was the largest ad buy in the history of the NFTA’s “wrapped bus” program, which began in 1994. An NFTA spokesman called the purchase “very aggressive and unusual.”
And just where did that catchphrase – which often came out as "yoooge" – come from? He told The News it started in Syracuse, sometime in the 1990s. “All of a sudden, it caught on, and all the radio stations started imitating I,” he said. “They'd have call-ins, giving trips away for who could do it the best. Everywhere you went, it was ‘huge.’ ”
Fuccillo thrived on promotion. In 2017, as part of a “Huge-A-Thon,” he gave away 86-day, around-the-world trips to 20 countries. (A Grand Island man who won opted to take $10,000 in prize money instead.)
Stasiak, the NFADA president, said Fuccillo’s passion for the car business was "bigger than his personality.”
“He changed not the way business was done – he changed the mindset of a lot of dealers on how they can and should market,” he said.
“He went all in to get his name out,” Stasiak said. “And I think a lot of people who had solid reputations didn’t feel they needed to.”
Fuccillo embraced Western New York with the same passion as he did other upstate markets, Stasiak said.
“He said that all along,” he said. “He told me, ‘If I’m coming, I’m going to be all in.’ It’s all or nothing with Bill Fuccillo. He was an all-or-nothing kind of guy.”
Matt Glynn