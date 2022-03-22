Will Buffalo see a Ukrainian refugee influx? Not for a while

The exception to that, of course, might be Ukrainian refugees who want to reunite with family in America. Some of them may already be in the United States: in fact, the Biden administration recently gave 18-month temporary protected status to 75,000 Ukrainians who were already in the country when the war started.

There's also a longstanding federal resettlement program for persecuted religious minorities to resettle with family in the U.S., and some Ukrainians may be able to come to America under that effort, said Molly Short Carr, CEO of Jewish Family Services of Buffalo and Erie County, one of the region's four refugee resettlement agencies.

"But if they don't have any connection to the United States, they weren't already in the process, and they can stay in Europe safely and work and take care of themselves and potentially go back home, that is the better option for them," she said.

Karen Andolina Scott, executive director of Journey's End Refugee Services in Buffalo, agreed.