Will 2021 follow 2020 as a lost summer for Buffalo Niagara's major festivals?

For a community that embraces its annual festivals, 2020 was a lost year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced Buffalo Niagara’s largest events to go on hiatus.
This year, some of the area’s most popular summer festivals are – once again – canceling or going virtual.
The latest is the Allentown Art Festival, which announced Saturday it was canceling for the second year in a row.
This came days after officials said Canal Fest of the Tonawandas was canceled again and after Juneteenth announced it was switching to a virtual format.
Not everyone is looking ahead to 2022. The Taste of Buffalo, Garden Walk of Buffalo, Erie County Fair and National Buffalo Wing Festival, among others, all still are planning to hold in-person events of some kind this summer.
One by one, festivals and events started dropping last year, as the unsettled spring grew in…
But the festivals are subject to state public health restrictions. So far, the state hasn’t carved out specific rules for large outdoor festivals, which are subject to the limits on social gatherings of 200 people – 500 if everyone agrees to get tested for the virus.
And even as more Western New Yorkers get vaccinated against Covid-19, potentially dangerous variants continue to spread and the region’s caseload has ticked up in recent weeks.
Those are among the reasons why many organizers are deciding it’s unrealistic and unsafe to plan to hold events that can draw tens of thousands of people over a weekend – at least for now.
“My thought is, next year we will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes of the last two years,” said Allentown Art Festival President Rita Harrington Lippman.
With 2020 a wash, Allentown organizers were among those looking ahead to this year's festival scheduled for June 12 and 13.
But the concern over state regulations on mass gatherings, the region’s vaccination rate and the risk to attendees all contributed to the decision to cancel for a second year, Lippman said.
“There’s just so much uncertainty surrounding all of this,” she said, calling the decision “heartbreaking.”
The two days of the festival can have 100,000 in total attendance, with as many as 26,000 people at one time during peak hours, she said.
There’s no way to control access to the festival, which can be reached from Allen Street, Franklin Street, Delaware Avenue and numerous side streets. Nor can organizers enforce any rule requiring testing or vaccination, Lippman said.
Moving the festival to later in the summer or fall doesn’t work because the artists don’t have flexibility in their schedule, she said.
The Canal Fest organization said on its website that it was working on a Plan A and a Plan B and asked people to pencil in its dates of July 18 to July 25 for this year's festival.
Instead, North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas announced the cancellation at Wednesday's Common Council meeting, saying officials from the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda had decided it wasn't practical to hold the event at this point.
"It was unanimously decided that Canal Fest should not happen this year due to the Covid restrictions and the lateness of the plans and everything coming forward," Pappas said.
Organizers weren’t quite ready to pull the plug, Canal Fest Vice President Rick Maier said.
But he acknowledged that it would be difficult to control crowds for some of the more popular events during the eight-day festival, including a bike cruise that draws 3,000 motorcyclists.
“There were concerns, and I get it,” Maier said. “We were concerned, also.”
He said he worries most for the Twin Cities non-profits that rely on the festival for funding and added that organizers are thinking of ways to help them, such as an Octoberfest-type event.
Organizers of the Buffalo Marathon have contingency plans in place if they can’t hold the event, which in normal times can attract up to 8,000 runners, on its scheduled weekend of May 29.
The event – which includes a half marathon, marathon relay and other races – will move to the weekend of June 26 if May isn’t feasible, and will move to late August if the June date doesn’t work.
“I’m pretty confident we’re going to hold an event, it’s just which day are we going to do it,” race director Greg Weber said.
About 3,500 runners are registered for the event, which requires extensive road closures and a network of volunteers to keep participants safe. Weber said he’s been in touch with state and county officials as he plans for this year.
He would have staggered start times for marathoners and even a different starting line for the half-marathon runners, but the 200-person limit on outdoor gatherings isn’t realistic.
"It wouldn't be cost-effective at all," Weber said.
Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane deferred to the state on the rules for festivals.
“The state is closely working with local governments and major event organizers throughout New York to evaluate the public health situation and determine how large-scale public events, like fairs and festivals, could proceed consistent with all existing state guidance," Erin Silk, a State Health Department spokeswoman, said in an email Saturday.
Wing Fest founder Drew Cerza said he talked to an executive with the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday and that he plans to hold more conversations with them in the coming days. The Wing Fest is held on the grounds of the Bisons’ Sahlen Field and can draw 50,000 people over a weekend.
Cerza said he doesn’t believe he can put on a pre-pandemic-level festival at the ballpark this September. But, he said, “My goal is to definitely have a version of the Wing Fest.”
Cerza, like other festival organizers, worries about the health and safety of attendees and vendors and wonders what restrictions the state will have in place in the coming months.
Also, he questioned whether people – even those who’ve gotten the vaccine – are ready to return to major festivals with big crowds.
“There’s so many unknowns,” Cerza said.
He wonders, too, what it means if this area loses another summer of the festivals it loves. Will the people who became homebodies during the pandemic return with their wallets to events, concerts and restaurants?
Cerza said he’s certain the Wing Fest, whenever it returns, will find its audience.
“We have a cult of wingers,” he said. “The people will come out. I know they will.”