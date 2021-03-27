Will 2021 follow 2020 as a lost summer for Buffalo Niagara's major festivals?

For a community that embraces its annual festivals, 2020 was a lost year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced Buffalo Niagara’s largest events to go on hiatus.

This year, some of the area’s most popular summer festivals are – once again – canceling or going virtual.

The latest is the Allentown Art Festival, which announced Saturday it was canceling for the second year in a row.

This came days after officials said Canal Fest of the Tonawandas was canceled again and after Juneteenth announced it was switching to a virtual format.

Not everyone is looking ahead to 2022. The Taste of Buffalo, Garden Walk of Buffalo, Erie County Fair and National Buffalo Wing Festival, among others, all still are planning to hold in-person events of some kind this summer.

But the festivals are subject to state public health restrictions. So far, the state hasn’t carved out specific rules for large outdoor festivals, which are subject to the limits on social gatherings of 200 people – 500 if everyone agrees to get tested for the virus.

And even as more Western New Yorkers get vaccinated against Covid-19, potentially dangerous variants continue to spread and the region’s caseload has ticked up in recent weeks.