The smoke is back and it might get worse.

Thick, gray haze hung over Western New York on Wednesday as winds from the northwest pushed smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires back into the region. The Buffalo skyline was barely visible through the smoke Wednesday afternoon.

It's expected to continue that way Thursday as smoke is predicted to move slowly eastward and stall over Central New York, with the highest concentrations of fine particulate matter in Western and Northern New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared Wednesday afternoon that the entire state will stay under an air quality health advisory until midnight Thursday.

Air quality is forecast to continue at the "unhealthy" level for Western and Central New York, eastern Lake Ontario and the Adirondacks on Thursday and is likely to linger in upstate areas through Friday.

At that level, strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided and people with heart and lung conditions, children, teens and older adults should stay indoors. For those going outdoors, wearing an N95 or KN95 face mask is recommended.

Hochul said that if air quality worsens to the "very unhealthy" or "hazardous" levels, the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services would alert cellphones in impacted communities using the Wireless Emergency Alert System. Updates on forecasts and reports on air quality levels are available at dec.ny.gov.

Smoke from the wildfires has affected a huge swath of the United States, from the Midwest to the East Coast.

The "unhealthy" air prompted several actions.

The state Department of Transportation flashed messages about the air quality on its traffic signs on major highways. "Limit outdoor activity," one sign read.

The City of Buffalo announced that its splash pads would be closed Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bisons said Wednesday's game against the Worcester Red Sox has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5:35 p.m. They initially reported they were monitoring air quality but then declared the decision was made because of a malfuctioning sprinkler on the field.