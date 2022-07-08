Wild ride through Pendleton lands passenger in jail on burglary charges

Niagara County sheriff’s deputies this week lodged more charges against one of two people accused last week of stealing a pickup truck in Pendleton.

Patrol deputies were called to Beach Ridge Road about 4 a.m. July 2, after a man called 911 to report he was being chased by two people who had stolen his pickup.

Deputies soon found the truck and pulled it over but investigators later learned that one of the occupants had burglarized Scooters Place nearby on the same morning, according to a sheriff’s report.

Carmen S. Deline of Newfane was charged July 2 with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, false personation and several vehicle and traffic charges, deputies said.

Her passenger, Robert. A. Abernathy of Lockport, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for false personation and taken to the Niagara County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment. While there, Sheriff’s investigators continued to probe the burglary at Scooters and charged him with burglary, criminal mischief, grand larceny and criminal impersonation in connection with it.

Investigators reported Friday they charged Deline on Thursday with burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny in connection with the break-in. She was arraigned in Niagara County Court and released on her own recognizance.