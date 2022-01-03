 Skip to main content
Widow of Tonawanda councilman no longer seeks to replace him
Widow of Tonawanda councilman no longer seeks to replace him

Thomas Newman

Thomas A. Newman was a Tonawanda councilman and city GOP chairman.

 Photo provided by Newman's family

This is a breaking news story. Come back for updates.

The widow of Thomas A. Newman, a Tonawanda Common Council member who died last month from Covid-19, no longer wishes to take his place on the council.

Kerrie Newman had expressed interest in replacing her late husband, who had served as the council's 1st Ward representative and its only Republican member.

Her appointment was on the agenda for Tuesday's council meeting but Council President Jenna Koch said late Sunday that this resolution had been pulled.

Koch said in an interview Monday that Kerrie Newman, after consulting with family and friends, has decided to withdraw her name from consideration.

Koch said "misinformation" about the appointment had circulated within the city, notably on social media, and officials in consultation with Kerrie Newman thought it was best to delay a decision on filling Tom Newman's seat.

The City Charter states the council appoints a replacement in case of a vacancy but otherwise provides no guidance on the process to follow, Koch said.

Whoever wins appointment to the 1st Ward seat will serve through the end of the year. A special election will be held in November for the remainder of Tom Newman's term.

Newman, 53, died Dec. 17, six weeks after winning re-election to a four-year term on the council.

