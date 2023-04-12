A woman whose husband died in the December blizzard intends to sue Buffalo and Erie County for wrongful death.

A notice of claim, dated March 2, was filed in State Supreme Court on behalf of Gloria Mawazo in the death of her husband, Abdul Sharifu, 26.

Around noon on Christmas Eve, Sharifu left his home on Buffalo's East Side during the blizzard to get milk and other supplies. About 10 hours later, he was found unconscious in the snow. According to the notice of claim, Sharifu died that night in John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of hypothermia and exposure after being denied access to Buffalo General Hospital.

The notice of claim further states that the city and county officials had notice of the potential harm the storm posed to citizens, but failed to adequately warn them of its severity.

Attorney Brittany Penberthy, who filed the notice of claim on behalf of Sharifu's widow, was unavailable for comment Wednesday.