Widespread snow, gusty winds in store from Friday night through Saturday night
top story

Widespread snow
Courtesy of the National Weather Service

You didn't think winter was over, did you?

A winter storm is set to hit Western New York this evening, bringing several inches of snow and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Southern Erie County and Wyoming County from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

"Heavy snow expected," the weather service's alert said Friday morning. Accumulations of 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected and winds will gust as high as 45 mph making for difficult travel conditions and impacts on visibility from blowing snow.

Buffalo, the Northtowns, along with Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties can expect a little less snow.

That region is under a "winter weather advisory" with snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches.

"Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving," the weather service said.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-teens by Saturday night with wind chills falling near zero.

