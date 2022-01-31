 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Widespread heavy snow event' expected to hit later this week
'Widespread heavy snow event' expected to hit later this week

nws forecast monday

A "widespread heavy snow event" is predicted for later this week.

 Image courtesy National Weather Service

Western New Yorkers, prepare for growing snow piles later this week.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga are predicting a "widespread heavy snow event" coming to town, though the pieces of a more detailed forecast are still coming together.

The winter storm is likely to arrive sometime Wednesday night and will likely last into Friday, said meteorologist Tony Ansuini.

"For the most part, the whole area will see heavy snow," Ansuini said.

Just how much is yet to be determined, he said.

There's a chance some of the precipitation may include sleet.

At this point, the heaviest period of snow is probably coming Thursday and Thursday night, with some snow lingering on Friday and most of the accumulation completed by Friday afternoon.

There's a chance some parts to the southeast of Buffalo may get less snow, but more ice, Ansuini said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

