Why wait? Answering the big questions of the vaccine reluctant

“The younger and healthier you are, the less likely you are to have an immediate bad outcome – but unfortunately that number is not zero,” Russo said. “The risk of a child dying from Covid is far greater than from many childhood diseases that we routinely immunize against.” The number of younger people being hospitalized in the region, while small, has grown by percentage of overall cases as those older and more susceptible have largely been vaccinated. As cases increase, so does the risk of a bad outcome.

“Covid is totally unpredictable,” he said, and the likelihood of getting severe disease in any age group is far higher than the mild, short-lived side effects that come with RNA vaccines."

Long-term Covid-19 risks remain unknown. Up to 25% of those with minor infections across all age groups have complained of headaches; brain fog; fatigue; sleep disorders; anxiety; depression; shortness of breath; loss, decreased, or abnormal taste and smell; pain; and blood clots Russo said. “This virus is just not a respiratory virus, but it can affect any organ in the body because it either directly infects and damage certain organs or indirectly by causing inflammation of our blood vessels.”

Q: I’m young and this could lead to infertility. Besides, I’m unlikely to get sick at all if I get Covid, so why bother?