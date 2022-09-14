Why VP Kamala Harris chose to speak about the Inflation Reduction Act at UB

When Vice President Kamala Harris visited Western New York to promote the Biden administration’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, she chose to do so at a SUNY flagship university that’s leading in climate change research and sustainability practices.

Using the University at Buffalo as Harris’s stage made sense because the Inflation Reduction Act contains the most aggressive climate investment ever taken by Congress as it seeks to cut the social costs of climate change by some $1.9 trillion by 2050. The bill provides $369 billion in funding for initiatives including cutting emissions, manufacturing clean energy products and advancing environmental justice.

UB is on track to reach its goal of climate neutrality by 2030, fueled in part by its North Campus Solar Strand, a a quarter-mile collection of 3,200 photovoltaic panels designed by MacArthur Fellowship-winning landscape architect Walter Hood and funded by the New York Power Authority.

VP Kamala Harris touts climate crisis solutions during Buffalo visit Harris said young people have seen the U.S. government "fail to act with the crisis this emergency demands" and that the Inflation Reduction Act will help America in multiple ways.

UB is also home to the GRoW Clean Energy Center, an ultra-energy-efficient house designed by UB students and faculty for a competition and now used as a clean energy education center and meeting space for up to two dozen people. (GRoW stands for Garden, Relax or Work, and there’s a built-in greenhouse.)

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In 2014, UB established its RENEW Institute, a university-wide and interdisciplinary team focusing on complex energy and environmental issues and their social and economic ramifications.

RENEW includes some of the world’s foremost experts on sea level rise and materials scientists developing technologies to reduce carbon emissions from buildings, vehicles and other sources. It also includes environmental scientists devising new strategies to monitor how air and water pollution affect the health of humans and wildlife.

In April, UB received a $4.5 million grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to launch a new research center for improving plastics recycling.

UB placed first in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for climate action, the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

UB President Satish K. Tripathi said UB and Western New York represent “a university and a region poised to capitalize on the landmark legislation.”

“We are deeply honored to host Vice President Kamala Harris at the University at Buffalo and have the opportunity to showcase the impactful ways that we are harnessing UB’s tripartite mission of research, education and engagement to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change by developing innovative solutions for a sustainable world,” Tripathi said in a statement Wednesday.