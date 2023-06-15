When Trocaire College pulled out of a deal to buy Medaille University last month, it cited concerns that Medaille had filed for pandemic-related federal tax credits it may not be legally entitled to claim.

Trocaire’s purchase agreement with Medaille gave Trocaire the option to terminate the deal if it wasn’t satisfied that Medaille was eligible for the credits, called Employee Retention Credits, according to a letter Trocaire President Bassam Deeb sent to Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley on May 9.

Trocaire used that option to end the deal – resulting in Medaille announcing it will close after 148 years on Aug. 31.

But there were other red flags signaling that Medaille had deeper problems, as shrinking enrollment and rising debt added to its financial woes.

Medaille was saddled with $22 million in debt, partly from its decision years earlier to expand athletic facilities. That debt cost Medaille more than $1 million a year in interest payments.

At the same time, Medaille was struggling to attract students. Enrollment dropped 34% over the past 10 years.

Unlike much bigger, high-profile universities like Harvard University, which has a $53 billion endowment to help it weather fiscal ups and downs, Medaille had an endowment of just $2 million, leaving it with a very thin financial cushion.

And as its enrollment dropped, so did its fiscal resources. Medaille’s endowment shrank by 10% in 2022, and the school also was using up its cash reserves. Its cash on hand dropped by 20% in 2022 to around $600,000, according to financial statements reviewed by The Buffalo News.

“Medaille wants to focus on the issues that all universities – especially small, private colleges – are experiencing, like declining enrollment,” said Kevin Trudell, Medaille’s director of residence life and student involvement, whose last day is Thursday.

“And they want to focus really hard on the Trocaire deal falling through. But the reality is, Medaille is not a victim of circumstance. Medaille is a victim of mismanagement,” he said.

Medaille faculty, staff and students had been raising concerns for years about mismanagement under its previous president, Kenneth Macur, who abruptly retired last June following student protests over a late-night raid on student dorms by a third-party security firm his administration had hired.

Macur’s handling of the situation led Medaille’s accrediting body, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, to place the school on warning for potentially violating U.S. Department of Education standards for “ethics and integrity.”

An April follow-up report by Middle States said the school had made “significant improvements” to “heal the culture and the campus community” under Quigley, who took over from Macur a year ago.

But Middle States also blasted Medaille’s board of trustees for “staying out of operations until it became evident the institution’s survival was in jeopardy.”

And it called Medaille’s $7.5 million Elk Street Sports complex – with new fields for baseball, softball, field hockey, soccer and lacrosse completed last year – “a significant factor of the institution’s financial downfall.”

Middle States noted that Medaille trustees had approved a lease agreement for the Elk Street land running through 2036 “with payments increasing over time” and a location next to a chemical plant “that has continued to emit airborne toxins” resulting in “health issues for those exposed while on the premises.”

The financial statements indicate Medaille received $5.5 million in pandemic-related Employee Retention Credits from the federal government in the 2023 fiscal year. Those are the credits that raised concern with Trocaire and that it cited as the reason for ending the acquisition.

Trocaire declined to comment, saying its agreement with Medaille was governed by a confidentiality agreement that still applies even though the purchase has been terminated.

Medaille also said it could not comment on Trocaire’s reason for terminating the purchase, but reiterated the troubles facing small, private colleges.

“Medaille remains disappointed and saddened that our previously announced integration with Trocaire will not be moving forward,” said the statement from Quigley.

“Like many independent, not-for-profit colleges and universities, Medaille has faced declining enrollments and budgetary constraints for a number of years,” Quigley said. “The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated these challenges. We implemented wide-ranging strategies over the last few years to improve enrollment and finances, but our successes did not go far or wide enough.”

But the letter indicates that Trocaire’s concern about the pandemic credits dates back to the signing of the purchase agreement in August 2022.

The letter noted that Trocaire included a clause in the purchase agreement allowing it to end the deal within 30 business days of its receipt “of all information deemed necessary” to complete an analysis about Medaille’s eligibility for the Employee Retention Credits.

During the course of its pandemic relief programs, the IRS issued warnings to the public urging employers to “carefully review the ERC guidelines before trying to claim the credit” due to a wave of third-party promoters “pushing ineligible people to file.”

“Improperly claiming the ERC could result in taxpayers being required to repay the credit along with penalties and interest,” the IRS says on its website.

In May 2020, Medaille faculty voted “no confidence” in the leadership of then-President Macur, citing “years of budgetary mismanagement” prior to the pandemic. Of 20 trustees currently on the board, at least 14 were recruited by Macur during his presidency from May 2015 and June 2022.

After the Trocaire deal fell apart on May 9, both Medaille’s Staff Council and its Staff Assembly voted “no confidence” in the university’s entire board of trustees and called for their resignations. They sent it to the board on May 13. Two days later, the board voted to close Medaille.

“We never received any response to our ‘no confidence’ votes or demands, and they announced the closure of the university with no reference the votes of no confidence,” said Trudell, who served as vice chair of the Staff Council.

But, he added, “If the university committed federal fraud, it’s on our administration, not the board of trustees. As much as I love our current administration, they can’t be removed from responsibility.”

On May 1, Medaille filed notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that 419 employees would end their employment with Medaille on July 31. Under the purchase agreement, they were to become Trocaire employees the next day.

When the deal collapsed, many employees thought Medaille would honor the WARN notice date and they could rely on getting paychecks until July 31. Instead, Medaille “has been making layoffs as they go,” Trudell said.

He received notice on June 7 that his last day at Medaille would be June 15. He has accepted a position as director of student housing at SUNY Alfred, but he said he worries about who will fill his role of assisting students with providing transcripts, conduct reports and other information that may be requested by schools enrolling them as transfer students.