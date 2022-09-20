Why the Buffalo Bills wanted Marv Levy right here, right now

Marv Levy confided it in August: Where would he rather be on a Monday night in September than Orchard Park?

During a telephone interview from his home in Chicago, the former Buffalo Bills coach said, “They’ve asked me to come back for their Monday night game.”

But there was a wrinkle: It was a surprise.

On Monday night, more than 60,000 people were let in on it and, according to the many comments about it on social media, the sound from Highmark Stadium after Levy spoke one of most famous lines left people with chills and in tears.

Levy, who is 97 and famously led the Bills to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s, was coaching at the University of New Mexico in the 1950s when he first started rhetorically asking his players before games, “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?”

Levy is a man of many Marv-isms, as his family calls them. Among all the classics (“When it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us”; “What it takes to win is simple, but it’s not easy”), the rhythmic, adrenaline-charged repetition of “Where else would you rather be?” is easily his most memorable. It became a shorthand for the grit, resilience and the determination – even in the face of disappointment – that was a hallmark of his Buffalo teams.

“Where Else Would You Rather Be?” is the title of his 414-page autobiography, and even the inspiration of a football-themed Kölsch beverage called “Where Would You Rather Beer” made by the East Aurora-based 42 North Brewing Co.

The power of that line is, in part, what prompted the Bills to bring Levy back.

“Early in the summer, we started having conversations about what we could do to really elevate the environment during the home opener and create a special moment for our fans,’ said Jordan McCarren, the Bills’ vice president of marketing. During their brainstorming discussions, team officials noted that the Bills’ Legend of the Game program, which started in 2019 and has a former player leading the pre-game charge, ends with the “legend” doing a “Where else would you rather be…?” call and response with fans.

“Honestly, that just sparked the idea,” McCarren said. “Why don’t we just have Coach Levy deliver it?”

Levy, who hadn’t boarded a plane to travel from Chicago since before the Covid-19 pandemic, readily agreed. Marv and Fran arrived on Friday; their daughter Kimberly and 7-year-old grandson Georgey flew in Monday afternoon, heading directly from the airport to the stadium.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Marv Levy comes back to Buffalo, because ... you know the rest Marv Levy first uttered the words nearly 70 years ago: “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?”

Former quarterback Jim Kelly was the advertised Legend of the Game, with Levy’s appearance kept under tight wraps.

“We deliberately didn’t publicize that he was going to be at the game or involved in the ceremony,” McCarren said.

The surprise was unveiled on field before kickoff on Monday night. Bruce Smith, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end from the Bills’ Super Bowl era, delivered remarks on field recognizing the victims and families from the May 14 hate-driven mass shooting in Buffalo.

After the anthem, just minutes before kickoff against the Tennessee Titans, fellow Hall of Famer Kelly took the microphone and led the crowd in a rousing chant and response of “Hey-ay-ay-ay” and “Let’s go, Buffalo!” from the team’s “Shout!” theme song.

Then Levy, wearing a blue Bills sweater, walked up behind Kelly, who handed his coach the microphone.

“To the greatest fans in football,” Levy said to the crowd of 60,000-plus, “I’d like to say to you, before the game, what I said to our players before every game.”

The crowd, already erupting, boomed.

“To a level I’ve never heard before,” said Jason Tartick, a Williamsville native and former contestant on “The Bachelorette” who now lives in Nashville, Tenn., and works as a business author and podcast host. Tartick attended the game with some friends from Tennessee.

Levy continued: “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?”

Tartick’s friends were “puzzled, perplexed, confused,” he said. “They're literally like, ‘Wait a second: Your fan base is so loyal that you guys are referencing a quote made by one of your coaches decades ago? And the whole place is repeating it as loud as they can?' ”

Repeating Levy and emulating Kelly and Smith, who stood behind their coach and pumped their fists on “right here, right now.”

Levy, smiling, lifted his own first into the air. The Bills, who powered on that night to a 41-7 victory, are no longer his team to coach. But this crowd, this franchise and this decadeslong storyline of fandemonium?

Evidently, that was Levy's then, and it's still his, right here, right now.