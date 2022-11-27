Why the Bills make you wanna sing 'Shout!' (and no other song)

In a dimly lit control room high above the end zone at Highmark Stadium, members of the Buffalo Bills game presentation crew sit behind dozens of screens.

Among them is Connor Asposto, who has a Josh Allen-like ability to make 70,000 people cheer and dance. Asposto needs the Bills quarterback – or someone on the field – to do their part first; from there, his role is simple, predictable and powerful. It goes like this:

The Bills score.

Asposto, wearing headsets, listens for his cue.

Half a stadium away, sitting in a booth positioned above the 50-yard line, is the team’s director of game presentation, Brian Haberkorn. He speaks into a microphone, “3-2-1 … Shout.”

On command, Asposto clicks a blue rectangular box on his screen. A familiar set of four horn notes blast through the stadium – Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! – and the voice of man named Scott Kemper cuts through the air:

“The Bills make me wanna…”

And the crowd, with voices and fist pumps, join in:

“SHOUT!”

Inside the control room, the scene remains quiet, focused, ready for the next command.

But outside in the stands, it’s bedlam.

“It's never not fun,” said Nicholas Picholas, the Bills' in-game DJ, who plays “Shout!” after every home-game win. “There are several songs that get the fans going, but this little gem is special to this fan base.”

If you live in Western New York, have visited Buffalo, or watched a Bills game on television, you likely know what we’re about to say: “Shout!” is the Bills’ longtime fight song, a one-minute licensed spinoff of the 1959 Isley Brothers hit. The Bills’ “Shout!” was recorded in 1987 and has been instantly recognizable and wildly popular with Bills fans ever since. It has endured through the heyday of Bills’ 1990s Super Bowl teams, a 17-season playoff drought, and the Allen-led resurgence of recent years.

The song is probably irreplaceable: In 1993, when the Bills decided it was too expensive to pay for the Isley music, the team briefly replaced it with a redone version of another golden-oldies hit, Ernie Maresca’s “Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out).” Fans revolted within weeks, and “Shout!” returned.

The next year, the team’s Hall of Fame-bound coach Marv Levy wrote his own Bills fight song. He performed it for the team, and on television, and hoped (jokingly, we think) that the Bills would adopt it. (They didn’t.) Even now at age 97 and a quarter century removed from coaching, Levy is still talking about it. “I’ve been trying to jokingly tell them, if they’ll only adopt my fight song I wrote so many years ago, they’ll win the Super Bowl,” he told The News in August. “But I know they keep using ‘The Bills make me wanna shout!’ ”

They do, and we decided to find out why by talking to expert musicians, composers and people involved in the making of the Bills’ iconic theme song.

The following excerpts are based on interviews conducted by phone, Zoom and email questionnaire, and are lightly edited for space and clarity.

***

Back in 1987, the Bills directed their then-marketing agency, Ellis Singer, to produce a fight song. The agency contracted with an Indiana company, ASA Productions, that specialized in writing jingles, including ones that are based on hit songs and licensed for advertising and marketing use. The leader of that company was producer Rich Airis, who worked – and later partnered – with Scott Kemper, the man who ultimately sang lead vocals on “Shout!”

Airis and Kemper had produced an earlier version of “Shout!” for basketball’s Indiana Pacers, who didn’t keep the song for long. They pitched an updated version to Singer and the Bills.

Rebecca Farbo, then creative director for Singer: We said, “This is an important client. It’s the Buffalo Bills. We need something that is really going to grab people.”

Airis: When the Buffalo Bills came around and were talking about doing a “rah rah” song, we said, “I know exactly the tune you should be doing.”

Airis and Farbo collaborated to adapt the original Isley lyrics into words that, unsuspectingly to at least one of them at the time, would become iconic amongst Buffalo Bills fans.

Farbo: It was important that we get the spirit in there, because it was meant to be an anthem: “We’ve got the spirit, a lot of spirit, we’ve got the spirit, just watch it happen.”

Airis: Scott and I basically wrote about 3,000 tunes. Back in the day, to us, it was just another job.

***

But to Buffalo, it wasn’t just another song. “Shout!” become a quick hit with Bills fans, inside and outside the stadium. The song climbed to the top of fans’ tailgating playlists — or mixtapes, to be more specific. Over the years, “Shout!” became a mainstay song at anything with a Buffalo connection: weddings, political rallies, parties. Even the word “Shout” became tightly associated with the Buffalo Bills, showing up on T-shirts, caps, pennants and other merchandise.

After their show at KeyBank Center this fall, the Buffalo-bred Goo Goo Dolls played the recording of “Shout!” through the sound system.

Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls bassist and founder of the Buffalo nonprofit Music is Art: The song on its own, without the connection to the team, is just an unbelievably catchy and amazing song. Like any song that gets attached to a moment that’s awesome, like when your hometown team scores a touchdown, the emotional component is built right in. It flicks all the right emotional switches for everybody in this town, that’s for sure.

Picholas, who is also the morning co-host on WKSE-FM: The feeling of watching the stadium react to the Bills "Shout!" song is mix of celebration, fun and tradition. You can add in some elements of triumph or satisfaction, depending on the opponent or the nature of the drive.

Tom Calderone, president/CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media: At The Bridge (his radio station on WBFO’s music streaming service), we did this thing during the preseason where we asked our listeners to call in with their favorite tailgate songs. So in between Oasis and R.E.M. and Coldplay, people had “Shout!” in there. Many of the songs had these call-and-response moments.

“Hey ey ey ey!”

If you’ve heard “Shout!,” those four syllables just formed a musical line in your brain. The “Hey ey ey ey” followed by “Let’s go Buff-uh-looow” is a call-and-response that’s apt to happen at anything Buffalo.

Heck, one time years ago at the Erie County Fair, the country singer Dierks Bentley was performing and the crowd starting singing “Hey ey ey ey” to HIM.

Nick Chiari – better known as Grabbitz – a Buffalo native who is a DJ, producer and composer: It’s the call-and-response, and repetition. We all know the “ey ey” part is literally call-and-response, but it's sprinkled all over the rest of the song. A group yells “Shout!” and the singer, alone, responds back with, “We’re making it happen now.”

Seth Stachowski, a Clarence native and composer who is music director for Aerosmith: “Shout!” has several factors going for it that makes it easily relatable and sticky. The arrangement is quite simple and repetitive. There are only two chords, making it very easy to follow. The melody is quite simple, allowing for just about anyone to be able sing along, especially in the famous call-and-response section.

Philip Klein, a Batavia native and Hollywood film composer: Our brains love repetition and a clear rhythmic pattern. The melody of the “Shout!” song has an oft-repeated descending rhythm that begins almost immediately on the lines “Kick your heels up and,” “throw your hands up and,” “throw your head back and…” So right off the bat, we’re given three identical phrases that repeat.

Stachowski: Both the lead singer and the background singers give very spirited performances, which add to the energy and conviction behind the words. Add a driving beat and some snazzy horn lines with the unmistakable opening hits, and you have yourself a generation-spanning stadium hit.

Anthony Casuccio, music chair at Villa Maria College and president of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame: “Bam-bam-bam-bam. The Bills make me wanna shout…” All you need to hear is those four notes at the beginning of the song, and you know what’s coming next.”

Klein: The staccato “Shout!” by the background vocals on the downbeat of each measure adds yet another layer of repetition for us to latch onto. How many times do you hear people at the stadium just yelling “Shout!” with the background vocals? It’s an extremely effective way to give people something easy to yell out and be part of the song.

Bob Kinkel, Williamsville native and co-founder of Trans Siberian Orchestra: The original Isley Brothers song has such strong hooks and is instantly recognizable. The arrangement of the Bills' “Shout!” song is a solid, fun cover of the original: It’s uptempo and driving with a solid track of drums, bass, organ and brass. The lyrics are great. The lead and background are solid and capture the fun of the original, making it instantly singalong-able.

***

When the Bills ran into a licensing costs issue in 1993, they tried replacing the Isley tune with a different variation on “Shout.” Airis’ company was hired again to create a Bills song out of the 1962 Ernie Maresca hit, “Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out).” The opening lyrics went like this:

Shout! Shout! Knock yourself out

You gotta scream, scream for a Buffalo team

C’mon yell, yell, loud and swell

The Bills are on the move in the NFL

Airis: I’m going, “Wow, this is just a little sing-songy tune. It doesn’t have the energy. But what the heck, they’re paying us.” I don’t know who wrote the lyrics – if it was me, or them – but I do remember that we fully produced it, and boy, was that a bomb. I don’t even know if it made it a full season.

It didn’t.

The only shouts for THAT song came in protest. A Bills fan named Pat Ruffino started the “Save the Shout Committee” and, as News columnist Sean Kirst wrote in a column earlier this year, lobbied in the media and “called or wrote the Bills front office constantly.”

Eventually, the late Bills founder and owner Ralph Wilson wrote Ruffino a letter acknowledging the fight song’s “decline has not gone unnoticed,” and the team made a deal to bring back “Shout!”

Farbo, who had left Singer by then, and is now the chief business development and marketing officer at the law firm Phillips Lytle: I remember when I heard it, I thought, “Oh my God, what is happening? It’s never going to catch on the way the ‘Shout!’ song did.” For the fans, it became their song, so it was in essence someone taking away their song and trying to replace it.”

Carmen Ruby Floyd, Buffalo native and Broadway performer, on the temporary replacement of “Shout!”: Absolutely not. I had no idea this had even occurred. So glad it didn’t take.

Jeff Timmons, founder of 98 Degrees, who will be performing at the Seneca Niagara and Allegany casinos next month with Boy Band Christmas: The customs and traditions that come along with being a fan, especially the Bills Mafia, are hard to break. In this case, I don’t think any song can replace “Shout!” no matter how good it is.

Ruby Floyd: Isley Brothers. Bills. That’s it. The chanting – the call-and-response – is perfect. There’s a drive, a groove, a support, from the lyrics. “Say you will” It’s calling for us to gather with the team, the fans: We’re all in there together. We got your back. I’m proud of you! I stand with you.

It’s the hype song.

Casuccio, who is also a producer and musical artist: There have been numerous renditions of songs that people have tried, and they just don’t work. I’ve written one. Everyone I know who is a songwriter in Buffalo has tried to write the next, best, greatest Bills theme. It’s a losing battle. People are familiar with “Shout!” They love it. It’s the jam that’s ingrained in our DNA. It’s done.